Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Rival Man Utd for Baleba; Real Madrid Receive Fresh Rodrygo Bids
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Beşiktaş have made an offer to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on an 18-month loan deal. (Source: Sabah)
Another Turkish giant, Galatasaray, have failed with an approach to sign Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan, despite being prepared to pay a whopping loan fee of £15 million ($20.2 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd want Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba as their next midfield signing but now face rival interest from both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Mark Brus)
Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo was keen on a move to Liverpool when speaking to the Anfield side earlier this season, but the Reds pulled out of the race for his signature after deciding they were not prepared to match the wage packet being offered by Manchester City. (Source: DaveOCKOP)
Chelsea are ready to pay €150 million (£130.7 million, $175.9 million) to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. (Source: Fichajes)
Also in Chelsea’s sights is Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is being looked at as a potential summer target. (Source: Football Insider)
Newcastle are ready to pay €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.3 million) to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit this winter, hoping an early move will be enough to beat Real Madrid to his signature. (Source: El Nacional)
Man Utd have been warned they will have to trigger the €80 million (£69.7 million, $93.8 million) release clause in the contract of Vasco da Gama forward Rayan if they want to sign the 19-year-old. (Source: Edu Burgos)
Aston Villa are interested in signing Man City forward Omar Marmoush, who has also been the subject of an informal approach from Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Tottenham are considering a bid for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who could be allowed to leave for a fee of around €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.2 million). (Source: The Boy Hotspur)
La Liga
Amid concerns over the high cost of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, Real Madrid officials are growing increasingly interested in pursuing either AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit or Al Hilal’s Rúben Neves as cheaper alternatives. (Source: Defensa Central)
Despite approaches from both Inter and Juventus, Al Hilal full back João Cancelo is prepared to hold out in the hope of a return to Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
Al Hilal and Arsenal have both made offers to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo worth around €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Rodrygo wants to leave Real Madrid this month and has asked the club to accept offers of €80 million (£69.7 million, $93.8 million), believing that is a fair price for his services. (Source: El Nacional)
Lecce center back Tiago Gabriel, 21, is emerging as a target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Source: Foot Mercato)
Barcelona will not consider loaning out midfielder Marc Bernal this month, believing he still has a role to play over the second half of the season. The 18-year-old is keen to stay at Camp Nou. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)