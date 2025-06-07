Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Prepare Isak Bid; Klopp Offers Sesko to Real Madrid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are ready to lodge a bid of €120 million (£101.2 million, $136.9 million) for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Fichajes state. The Reds are awaiting encouragement from the Sweden international if talks over a new contract stall.
Manchester United are set to receive another blow in their search for a new striker as Sky Sports News note Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is in talks over signing a new contract. Juventus are also keen on the 27-year-old.
Early talks have been held between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest over winger Anthony Elanga. The Daily Mail state Forest will only listen to offers if Elanga requests to leave.
Per Calciomercato, Chelsea are ready to submit a take-it-or-leave-it offer to AC Milan over goalkeeper Mike Maignan, having failed with an opening offer below €20 million (£16.9 million, $22.8 million).
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has travelled to London for talks with Chelsea over winger Noni Madueke, according to Napoli Network. An asking price of £50 million ($67.7 million) has been set.
Marseille have made an offer to sign West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, Foot Mercato report. The Morocco international impressed on loan with Real Sociedad this season.
Sky Sports Germany state Sunderland have turned down an offer from Borussia Dortmund over midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Talks are ongoing after an bid worth under €25 million (£21.1 million, $28.5 million).
Manchester City midfielders Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gündogan are both targets for Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to Fotomac. Pep Guardiola is open to parting with the latter.
La Liga
Jürgen Klopp, Red Bull’s head of global soccer, has personally reached out to Real Madrid to try negotiate the sale of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, DefensaCentral state. Los Blancos are not interested, however.
Instead, TodoFichajes claim manager Xabi Alonso has requested a move for Edin Džeko. The 39-year-old is set to be available for free as he prepares to depart Fenerbahçe.
Barcelona are ready to offer Marc-André ter Stegen a full year’s salary to agree to terminate his contract, SPORT report. The Germany international has been warned he will not play next season after the imminent arrival of Joan García.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur all failed with approaches for River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, according to TBR Football. The 17-year-old star turned down all offers and is ready to join Real Madrid.
MLS
Lionel Messi is urging Inter Miami to sign former Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, TNT Sports claim. The 35-year-old is under contract with Boca Juniors until the end of the year.
Charlotte FC have already turned down offers of up to $6 million for Adilson Malanda, per Tom Bogert. PSV Eindhoven are interested but the MLS outfit are determined not to sell.