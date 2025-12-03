Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Make Rodrygo Bid; Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr Replacement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Having developed major concerns over their defense, Liverpool have reopened talks with the agents of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi over a January transfer in a bid to beat Real Madrid to his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Potentially coming in at Liverpool could be Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Reds want a deal done as early as January and are already working towards an agreement. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal are looking to get ahead of their European rivals with “new moves” in pursuit of Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
When the January transfer window opens, Manchester United will listen to offers for Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Tyrell Malacia. (Source: ESPN)
Zirkzee had been a primary target for Roma but his public reluctance to push for a move has seen them consider other options, with Tottenham Hotspur winger Mathys Tel an increasingly popular alternative. (Source: Il Messaggero)
Chelsea are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba ahead of Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
But Chelsea have cooled their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers and no longer see the 23-year-old, who signed a new contract in November, as a realistic target. (Source: The Athletic)
Newcastle will revive their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in January, having come close to an agreement before the England international moved to the Etihad during the summer. (Source: Daily Mail)
Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is unhappy in England and wants to return to Italy, where Inter have already opened talks with his representatives. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
There is also interest from Inter in Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté as he approaches the final six months of his contract. (Source: Fichajes)
Scouts from Bournemouth, Burnley, Everton, Liverpool and West Ham United watched 21-year-old Midtjylland striker Franculino Djú in action at the weekend. (Source: Indkast)
La Liga
Officials from Saudi Arabia have started work on a deal to make Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior the highest-paid player in the world. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah remains a long-term target for the Pro League. (Source: talkSPORT)
Vinicius and Federico Valverde are seen as likely candidates to leave to raise the funds needed to build Real Madrid’s dream squad, which includes Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi and Man City striker Erling Haaland as direct replacements. (Source: Defensa Central)
On the other hand, Real Madrid’s preferred replacement for Vinicius would be Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, with Los Blancos ready to trigger his release clause of €90 million (£79.1 million, $104.6 million) if needed. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have been impressed by Chelsea winger Pedro Neto’s start to the season but the Blues will not entertain any offers for the Portugal international. (Source: Football Insider)
With Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez a dream target, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ready to sanction a significant sale, either a player or other club assets, to raise the necessary funds. (Source: MARCA)
Real Madrid and Barcelona are both chasing Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown. The Bundesliga side want as much as €70 million (£61.5 million, $81.3 million) for a player who is also on Man Utd’s shortlist. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Rest of the World
Former Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez is looking to leave Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal just six months after joining and has already been offered to Argentinian side River Plate. (Source: Olé)
Clubs in Major League Soccer are ready to offer an escape route to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, whose limited minutes on loan with Aston Villa have left the Reds furious. Having already played for two clubs this season, Elliott would have to join a team that operates on a different FIFA calendar, such as in the United States or Brazil. (Source: Football Insider)
Intermediaries have offered departing Monterrey defender Sergio Ramos to AC Milan, but the Serie A side are not particularly interested in the 39-year-old. Reports of a short-term reunion with Fluminense’s Thiago Silva have also been brushed off. (Source: Tuttosport)