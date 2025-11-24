Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Set Slot Sack Timeline; Real Madrid Receive Monster Valverde Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool, whose owners have full faith in their manager, are set to give Arne Slot until the end of 2025 to recover the club’s form before they consider sacking him. (Source: Indykalia)
Slot’s attempts to overturn Liverpool’s fortunes could be aided by a winter splurge. the Reds are thought to be lining up a bid of €160 million (£140.8 million, $184.3 million) for Paris Saint-Germain’s one-man swarm João Neves. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have elbowed their way into the competitive race for Nottingham Forest center back Murillo. Chelsea and Barcelona are also lurking with intent. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Should Jadon Sancho complete his permanent exit from Manchester United with a “dream move” back to Borussia Dortmund for a third time, the Aston Villa loanee would have to slash his £300,000 ($393,000) weekly wage in half to fall in line with the German club’s salary structure. (Source: The Mirror)
Tino Livramento’s decision to delay talks over a contract extension at Newcastle United until after the 2026 World Cup has given Manchester City hope of snaffling up with the right back. (Source: Football Insider)
There is set to be a four-way bidding war for Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa. Both sides of San Siro, Inter and AC Milan, as well as Roma and Napoli are thought to be interested. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United are in advanced discussions with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a January move for Brazilian midfielder João Gomes which could cost as much as €50 million (£44 million, $57.6 million). (Source: Trivela)
Arsenal could serve as an unexpected landing spot for Scott McTominay should the former Man Utd midfielder return to the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)
In their attempts to convince Antoine Semenyo of moving to Old Trafford rather than the likes of Anfield or the Etihad, Man Utd are expected to offer the Bournemouth forward his favourite number 24. (Source: The Mirror)
Nuno Espírito Santo’s position as West Ham United manager is “not safe” after his side gave up a 2–0 lead over Bournemouth on the weekend. The Hammers boss has taken eight points from seven games. (Source: Indykalia)
La Liga
Not content with chasing Neves, Liverpool have been tipped to splash €150 million (£132 million, $172.8 million) on Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, while doubling his wages. (Source: Fichajes)
Pep Guardiola has dropped Manchester City’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who is also a target for PSG. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona have identified Chelsea’s Pedro Neto as a top target for 2026. However, the €80 million (£70.4 million, $92.2 million) price tag set by the Blues may prove prohibitive. (Source: Fichajes)
Aston Villa have joined Brighton & Hove Albion in their quest to sign Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García on loan in January. (Source: Football Insider)
Real Madrid have vowed to bolster their backline next summer without spending a cent on transfer fees. That leaves the Spanish giants with three clear free agency options; Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano. (Source: Fichajes)