Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye Elite Van Dijk Successor; Rodrygo’s €80 Million Real Madrid Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are willing to spend £80 million ($108 million) on the acquisition of Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, who has been billed as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. The Italian club are expected to accept a bid of that valuation. (Source: Football Insider)
The Reds are not alone in their admiration of Bastoni. Barcelona are so keen on the Inter center back that they would supposedly be willing to offer prized academy graduate Gavi in a swap deal for the Italy international. (Source: El Nacional)
In a desperate bid to bolster the injury-riddled midfield engine room, Manchester United have been tipped to make a cut-price bid for Everton’s James Garner, who came through the club’s youth system. (Source: Daily Mail)
As an alternative midfield target for the summer, Man Utd have been linked with a move for Roma’s Manu Koné. The France international is not expected to be available this winter and will cost around €65 million (£56.7 million, $76.5 million) after the campaign’s conclusion. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool’s offer of €70 million (£61.1 million, $82.4 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been firmly rebuffed by the Spanish giants, who have no intention of losing the Frenchman. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd are one of the clubs battling Real Madrid for the signature of AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit. The Dutch midfielder is expected to cost €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.6 million) and is also admired by Newcastle United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. (Source: The Athletic)
There are bold claims that Bruno Fernandes has played his final game for Manchester United. The talismanic midfielder is expected to be injured until mid-January, by which point the club may already have acted on the “strong interest” which exists in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal would have been Antoine Semenyo’s preferred destination in January had they shown any concrete interest in the Bournemouth forward, who has instead been chased by Liverpool and Manchester City after rejecting Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: The Athletic)
Raheem Sterling could end his Chelsea purgatory with a January switch to one of Crystal Palace or Fulham, with both London clubs thought to be interested in the former England international. (Source: Flashscore)
Aston Villa center back Pau Torres is expected to be swayed by Barcelona’s interest despite Unai Emery’s desire to keep the former Villarreal defender. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid have rejected Manchester City’s initial offer for Rodrygo. The Premier League side were proposing a deal worth an initial €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.6 million) with a further €20 million in add-ons, but Madrid are demanding a guaranteed €80 million for their Brazilian forward. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have been tipped to hijack West Ham’s approach for Man City defender Nathan Aké. Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also been credited with interest in a squad player who could cost as much as €35 million (£30.5 million, $41.2 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Former Manchester United favorite Jesse Lingard could find himself heading to La Liga after announcing the end of his South Korean sojourn. Celta Vigo, Sevilla and even relegation-battling Real Oviedo have been floated as potential landing spots for the former England international. (Source: Fichajes)
Despite extensive interest from Man Utd, Rúben Neves is willing to reduce his Al Hilal salary by two-thirds to join Real Madrid this winter—a decision which has bamboozled his agent Jorge Mendes. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Nico Williams may be eager to join Barcelona after very publicly snubbing them over the summer, but the Catalans have ruled out any future move for the Athletic Club forward. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid have identified Elfsborg’s 19-year-old Swedish starlet Simon Eriksson as the ideal replacement for Thibaut Courtois in the years to come. (Source: DefensaCentral)