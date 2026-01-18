Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Want €80 Million Midfielder; Güler Responds to Arsenal Interest

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Harry Maguire is going nowhere. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United have rebuffed a number of approaches for center back Harry Maguire from across the Premier League, while AC Milan have also failed with an enquiry for a player deemed crucial by interim manager Michael Carrick. (Source: The Sun)

Meanwhile, Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves has emerged as a leading target for Man Utd, with a £20 million ($26.8 million) move under consideration. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool will look to bolster their own midfield with a move for Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid, but face having to meet Los Blancos’ asking price of €80 million (£69.4 million, $92.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni are Liverpool’s leading targets to bolster in defense. The latter is believed to be open to a move to Anfield. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Another Inter defender, Stefan de Vrij, has been the subject of an approach from Newcastle United. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea have reached an agreement over personal terms with Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet but will have to make him the French side’s record departure, with a price tag of €70 million (£60.7 million, $81.3 million) now set. (Source: Foot Mercato)

West Ham United have failed with an ambitious approach to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Sticking with the Hammers, their sights remain high as Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovačić has been established as West Ham’s top target to replace Lucas Paquetá if the latter is sold this month. (Source: O Dia)

Aston Villa are looking at Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika after losing Boubacar Kamara to injury. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Arsenal will not make any significant moves this month unless a surprise opportunity arrises. Otherwise, interest in Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler is only likely to be acted on in the summer. (Source: ESPN)

Juventus are reluctant to sell striker Jonathan David but a quartet of Premier League sides—Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers—are all ready to test that stance. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Valencia’s Javi Guerra has been linked with Real Madrid. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Aware that Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha is likely to be too expensive, Real Madrid are now looking at Valencia’s Javi Guerra. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has made it clear he does not see a future for Eduardo Camavinga at the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)

Arda Güler, meanwhile, has made it clear he has no interest in leaving Real Madrid this month despite an approach from Arsenal. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Marc Casadó’s struggle for minutes at Barcelona has seen him emerge as a target for rivals Atlético Madrid. (Source: MARCA)

Another young midfielder, Marc Bernal, has decided against leaving Barcelona this month and will only change his mind if the club specifically ask him to depart. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Looking to the future, Barcelona are tracking 16-year-old Palmeiras winger Eduardo Conceição. (Source: SPORT)

