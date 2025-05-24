Transfer Rumors: Man City Plot Bellingham Swap Deal; Fernandes Wanted by Bayern Munich
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich are considering responding to missing out on Florian Wirtz by launching a bid for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, TEAMtalk claim. The Bundesliga giants are seeking talks over a deal which could cost them close to £100 million ($135.1 million)
Another Man Utd player, winger Jadon Sancho, could be offered a move to Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The Independent state Leverkusen will bid for the former Borussia Dortmund star if Chelsea decline to follow through with their permanent purchase clause.
Chelsea will look to re-sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi if they qualify for the Champions League, say Football Insider. Interest from Premier League rivals could force the Blues to try and seal a move as soon as the summer window opens.
Dušan Vlahović is looking to leave Juventus this summer and could end up in the Premier League, according to CaughtOffside. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been alerted to a deal which could cost around £42 million ($56.7 million).
Vlahović would not hesitate if given the chance to join Arsenal this summer, per Calciomercato, but the Serbia international is only seen as an alternative target if the Gunners miss out on their preferred signings.
According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are not considering parting ways with forward Son Heung-min this summer. Club officials value his experience as they prepare to return to the Champions League.
Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the sides to have explored a move for Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro, Ben Jacobs writes. Contrary to reports elsewhere, Chelsea are not interested in the Brazilian.
Manchester City have informed Real Madrid that they would be prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Rodri only if England international Jude Bellingham is included in the bid, per DefensaCentral. The La Liga side have firmly ruled out making such a move.
Southampton midfielder Matheus Fernandes will have the chance to remain in the Premier League this summer, Football Insider state. Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham United are all interested in a deal which could cost £25 million ($33.8 million).
La Liga
Alejandro Garnacho is free to leave Man Utd this summer and, according to DefensaCentral, has instructed his agent to find him a move to Real Madrid, who are not currently convinced by the prospect of an expensive deal.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has encouraged his club to sign a new striker this summer, claims El Nacional. The dream would be to sign Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and play him as an unorthodox striker when needed.
Atlético Madrid are readying a bid of €70 million ($79.4 million) for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, per Fichajes. Arsenal are seen as the biggest competition for his signature.
At the other end of the pitch, Atlético face a battle to keep hold of defender Nahuel Molina. MARCA claim Napoli, Juventus, Roma and Newcastle are all keen, while Liverpool are exploring a move as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Departing Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a top target for Valencia, The Sun state. The 38-year-old would rather remain in the Premier League but is open to a move overseas.
Erik ten Hag is planning a raid on Barcelona if he takes over as Bayer Leverkusen manager. El Nacional name Andreas Christensen and Pablo Torre as targets for the Dutchman.