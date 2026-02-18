Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €100 Million Liverpool Hijack; Real Madrid Plot Doue Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister’s future has been questioned. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There is a “growing” feeling Alexis Mac Allister could leave Liverpool this summer, but Manchester United are aware they will need to qualify for the Champions League to have any chance of convincing the Argentina international. (Source: Daily Star)

Man Utd are ready to pay €100 million (£87 million, $118.5 million) to beat Liverpool to the signature of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who is seen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield. (Source: Fichajes)

Also on Liverpool’s list of replacements for Salah are RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué, although it is Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise who sits at the top of the wish list. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka when his contract expires this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester City have decided to block a summer exit for midfielder Nico González amid interest in a reunion from Barcelona. Manager Pep Guardiola has no interest in losing him. (Source: El Nacional)

As Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi approaches the end of his contract, it is Tottenham who are showing the strongest interest. Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all watching the situation. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Clubs from across Europe are interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson when he returns from his loan with Bayern Munich in the summer. (Source: football.london)

PSG are the latest team to express interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, joining Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham in their admiration for the England international. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich have also made an approach for Rogers, who wants to stay in England if he leaves Villa. (Source: Indykaila)

Liverpool are ready to sell winger Federico Chiesa in the summer for at least €15 million (£13 million, $17.8 million), but his significant salary has so far proven problematic for suitors. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Among Chiesa’s admirers are West Ham United, who failed with a January approach for the Italian. (Source: Calciomercato)

Despite an underwhelming debut season, Arsenal will not entertain offers for midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Palmeiras winger Allan is attracting interest from Premier League pair Liverpool and Newcastle as well as MLS duo Inter Miami and LAFC. Bids of over €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.6 million) will be considered. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford hopes to remain with Barcelona. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are in formal negotiations with Man Utd over keeping Marcus Rashford beyond his current loan, but want a discount on their €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.6 million) option to buy. Michael Carrick, Red Devils interim manager, wants the Englishman back but Rashford has made it clear he wants to stay at Camp Nou. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

That may not be the only dealing between the two clubs as Man Utd have made an offer of €40 million (£34.8 million, $47.4 million) to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are readying an offer of €100 million (£87 million, $118.5 million) to sign PSG winger Désiré Doué, believing tensions behind the scenes in Paris could lead to the availability of a player seen by club officials to be on the same level as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. (Source: El Nacional)

Scouts from Real Madrid watched Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League meeting with Atalanta on Tuesday. Under observation were Dortmund left back Daniel Svensson and Atalanta duo Giorgio Scalvini and Éderson. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona fear it could be months until January signing Hamza Abdelkarim is permitted to play for the club as the Egyptian has still not received the necessary work permit. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid’s hopes of keeping hold of academy defender Víctor Valdepeñas have been dashed by Arsenal’s willingness to trigger his €50 million (£43.5 million, $59.3 million) release clause. (Source: Media Foot)

