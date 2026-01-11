Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Beaten to €120 Million Star by Arch Rivals; Dembele Snubs PSG
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
There is a four-way battle in the Premier League for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. The France international has long been on the radar of Liverpool, yet Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all circling the fleet-footed winger. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are also thought to be keen admirers of RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande. The forward rated at €120 million (£104.2 million, $139.7 million) has been billed as Mohamed Salah’s ideal replacement and is thought to prioritise a move to Anfield above and beyond any approach from Manchester United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Gabriel Martinelli is thought to be on his way out of Arsenal as he “plans” for a new club next season. By the summer, the Brazil international will be 25 and have one year left on his contract. (Source: Indykaila)
Manchester United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson this summer has been complicated by rival interest from the rest of the Premier League elite—except Arsenal, who are not expected to bid for the £100 million ($134.1 million) Nottingham Forest star or any other midfielder this year. (Source: The Athletic)
Wolverhampton Wanderers bright spark Mateus Mane has generated interest from “more than half the Premier League,” including the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd. However, the division’s basement dwellers have no intention of cashing in on the 18-year-old this month. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool have taken the first steps towards recruiting RB Leipzig’s talented young forward Antonio Nusa. (Source: Indykaila)
Tottenham have secured a verbal agreement for Santos fullback Souza in a deal worth €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
The Serie A pairing of Lazio and Bologna have been joined by La Liga outfit Sevilla in the pursuit of Everton’s Nathan Patterson on a loan deal this month. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
Relegation-battling Nottingham Forest have been tipped to make a €30 million (£26 million, $34.9 million) bid for Fenerbahçe forward Youssef En-Nesyri. (Source: Fichajes)
Tottenham and Newcastle have elbowed their way into the competitive race to sign Brentford’s human trebuchet Michael Kayode. Man City have also been linked with the fullback. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
La Liga
Arsenal have been credited with interest in Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who will be made available for sale this summer if he has not yet agreed to a new contract with the Spanish giants. (Source: Fichajes)
Hansi Flick is content to part ways with one of Barcelona’s club captains Ronald Araujo for a fee of €40 million ($46.6 million) this summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Just six months after arriving as the most expensive defender in Real Madrid’s history, Dean Huijsen’s future has become clouded in uncertainty. President Florentino Pérez is thought to be pushing for his club to sign a replacement this year. (Source: DefensaCentral)
RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba has been billed as a potential center back addition for Real Madrid at the back. (Source: DefensaCentral)
The eclectic pairing of Porto and Stuttgart have both been linked with a winter switch for Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji. The Catalan giants are prepared to reject any offer, be that permanent or on loan, for Lamine Yamal’s capable backup. (Source: Fichajes)
Rest of the World
Ousmane Dembélé has rejected a contract offer from PSG worth €30 million ($34.9 million) and is instead thought to be demanding twice that sum. (Source: Foot Mercato)
Dembélé’s future is described as “up in the air,” with several unnamed “European giants” closely monitoring the situation should the Ballon d’Or holder follow through on his threat to leave the club if his conditions are not met. (Source: Fichajes)
Fenerbahçe have agreed personal terms with Ademola Lookman and are set to head to Bergamo next week for direct negotiations with Atalanta over a suitable fee. (Source: Hurriyet)
Orlando City star Luis Muriel is set to leave MLS and return to his native Colombia with Junior FC. (Source: LAFM)