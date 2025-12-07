Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s £170 Million Double Swoop; Liverpool Plot Konate Sale
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
No fewer than 12 clubs are chasing a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on loan in the January transfer window. (Source: Daily Mail)
Man Utd are determined to reject all loan offers for striker Joshua Zirkzee. Roma have failed with an offer which included a conditional obligation, with the Red Devils instead adamant they will only accept an immediate sale. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Potentially coming in at Man Utd could be Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, whose signings would require a combined output of around £170 million ($226.6 million). (Source: Football Insider)
Suitors of Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, stand to be disappointed by the Spain international’s reluctance to leave the club in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is unhappy with his situation at Anfield after being benched for a third consecutive game. (Source: Sully)
Arsenal and Manchester City are two of the leading suitors in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown. (Source: Mark Brus)
Having already struck a deal to sign Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha next summer, Chelsea are interested in another player from their sister side, namely the versatile Valentín Barco. (Source: CaughtOffside)
As Brighton & Hove Albion prepare to part ways with the in-demand Carlos Baleba, they have added Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde to their shortlist. (Source: The Telegraph)
Newcastle have moved forward with their pursuit of Palmeiras midfielder Allan Elias, who is expected to command a fee close to €32 million (£27.8 million, $37.3 million). (Source: Portal do Palestra)
Napoli’s search for a new midfielder in the January window has seen them target Soungoutou Magassa of West Ham United. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
Liverpool are prepared to accept bids of just £15 million ($20 million) for center back Ibrahima Konaté in January if they can find a replacement for the contract rebel. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Barcelona have been unimpressed by Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez as a potential big-money signing and are now leaning towards offering a new contract to Robert Lewandowski instead. (Source: El Nacional)
On the other hand, Barcelona have widened their search for a new striker and are now looking at a deal for Inter’s Lautaro Martínez. (Source: Rudy Galetti)
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is expected to move to Saudi Arabia if he leaves the Bernabéu, with Premier League clubs uninterested in his attitude. (Source: Football Insider)
Despite rival interest from a number of clubs across Europe, Real Madrid’s bid to re-sign midfielder Nico Paz from Como is not expected to face any complications. (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)
Leeds United are exploring a loan deal to sign Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji this winter. (Source: MOT Leeds News)
Real Madrid are looking to sign Sacramento FC’s 15-year-old striker Da’vian Kimbrough. (Source: Fichajes)