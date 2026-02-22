Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s £200 Million Midfield Swoop; Barcelona Find Rashford Alternative

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United want to sign Eduardo Camavinga as a replacement for the departing Casemiro and Real Madrid would be prepared to do business for a fee around €75 million (£65.5 million, $88.3 million). (Source: OKdiario)

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s top two targets to strengthen in midfield are Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but it will cost close to £200 million ($269.7 million) to bring both in. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer, believing they have bigger transfer priorities. (Source: Christian Falk)

Arsenal have spoken with the agent of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão over a summer move. The Serie A side are now open to selling but would demand upwards of €75 million (£65.5 million, $88.3 million) for the Portugal international, who is also of interest to Man Utd. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior wants to keep hold of center back Trevoh Chalobah this summer despite growing interest from Aston Villa, who see the 26-year-old as their preferred replacement for Tyrone Mings. (Source: Football Insider)

Amid interest from Inter, Tottenham Hotspur will demand €25 million (£21.8 million, $29.5 million) to sell goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. (Source: L’Interista)

Tottenham have also set the asking price of midfielder Lucas Bergvall at over £57 million ($76.9 million) after Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool expressed interest. (Source: FotbollDirekt)

Darwin Núñez is looking to leave Al Hilal and return to the Premier League this summer. Intermediaries have spoken to a number of clubs, including both Newcastle United and Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Linked with an exit from Newcastle is center back Malick Thiaw. Bayern Munich and Man Utd are both plotting summer moves, with Liverpool also considering a bid. (Source: Sports Boom)

Despite reports to the contrary, Liverpool are not in advanced negotiations to sign Palmeiras winger Allan. (Source: iG Esporte)

La Liga

Nico Schlotterbeck has admirers in Spain. | ANP/Getty Images

Real Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck this summer, but Barcelona could still make a rival approach. (Source: AS)

On the other hand, Barcelona are more than happy to allow Real Madrid to pursue Schlotterbeck, with club officials favoring a move for Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni instead. (Source: SPORT)

Atlético Madrid are prepared to demand as much as €200 million (£174.7 million, $235.6 million) for striker Julián Alvarez. Barcelona plan to try and negotiate that fee down as much as possible and will offer the likes of Marc Casadó, Ansu Fati and Eric García in exchange. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick would be happy to miss out on signing Marcus Rashford permanently this summer if the club can sign Savinho from Manchester City instead, believing the Brazilian would be a better fit for his team. (Source: El Nacional)

Officials at Real Madrid have discussed a possible move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios but recognize that a deal worth around €150 million (£131 million, $176.7 million) would be almost impossible. (Source: Defensa Central)

Both Barcelona and West Ham United made approaches to sign 22-year-old Chivas striker Armando González during the January transfer window. (Source: ESPN)

