Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Alexander-Arnold Bid; Mbappe Demands Vinicius Jr Sale

Premier League

Erling Haaland’s future remains in the headlines. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have looked into a deal for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland amid concerns over the future of unsettled star Ousmane Dembélé. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Dembélé has instructed his agents to alert Chelsea of his availability and the Blues are ready to go against their usual transfer policy to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Potentially heading out of Chelsea could be Liam Delap. The Blues want their £30 million ($40.6 million) investment back and Everton are ready to make a move. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and are ready to offer a swap deal which would send Eberechi Eze to the Bernabéu in exchange. However, Los Blancos have no interest in either selling the Brazilian or acquiring Eze. (Source: Defensa Central)

Meanwhile, Manchester United hold the strongest interest in bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the Premier League. The Red Devils are ready to pay €50 million (£43.7 million, $59 million) but, once again, Madrid are not interested. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayer Leverkusen center back Edmond Tapsoba has plenty of admirers across Europe. Liverpool and Man Utd are interested but face competition from PSG, while Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Also tipped to leave the Bundesliga is Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid are all interested in a deal which could be worth as much as €65 million (£56.8 million, $76.8 million). (Source: BILD)

Newcastle United have made Atalanta center back Odilon Kossounou a top target to bolster at the back this summer. (Source: Africafoot)

Juventus have opened the door to selling defender Federico Gatti, who is a target for both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. (Source: Tuttosport)

Liverpool are leading both Arsenal and Man Utd in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mateus Mané. (Source: Mark Brus)

Aston Villa are not under pressure to sell midfielder Morgan Rogers and expect to remain in that position even if Unai Emery’s side miss out on qualification for the Champions League. (Source: Football Insider)

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro recently spent a holiday with his family in Florida to weigh up a potential move to Inter Miami, who are interested in signing the impending free agent this summer. (Source: The Sun)

Anderlecht striker Keisuke Goto, 20, has caught the eye of Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves during an impressive loan spell with Sint-Truidense. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez is a target for Barcelona. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez will leave the club this summer and seal a transfer to Barcelona. Arsenal also hold an interest but the Argentina international wants to move to Camp Nou. (Source: Radio La Red)

Alvarez features at the top of Barcelona’s attacking wish list alongside Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. Among the alternatives is Dušan Vlahović, whose contract with Juventus will expire in the summer. (Source: Calciomercato)

Kylian Mbappé has asked Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Junior and replace him with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, believing a change in dynamic is needed at the Bernabéu. (Source: E-Notícies)

Juventus will look to sign Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger on a free transfer if the Spanish giants decline to offer him a new contract before the end of the season. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Marcus Rashford is Barcelona’s top target to bolster out wide but, if a deal cannot be struck for the Man Utd loanee, then they will switch their attention to Lyon’s Malick Fofana. (Source: Madrid-Barcelona)

