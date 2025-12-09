Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Record-Breaking Bellingham Bid; Real Madrid Join Salah Race
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich are confident they can win the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on a permanent deal in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Also leaving Man Utd could be Manuel Ugarte. Galatasaray are chasing his signature and are expected to try and strike an agreement next month. (Source: Erol Evcen)
Meanwhile, Man Utd have made a bid of €150 million (£131 million, $174.7 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Los Blancos are adamant he is not for sale at any price. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have asked Juventus about the terms of a potential move for winger Kenan Yıldız, with the Gunners’ interest in a winter transfer described as “real.” (Source: Gianni Balzarini)
Liverpool have identified 20-year-old Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet as their preferred replacement for Ibrahima Konaté as the latter approaches the final six months of his contract. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
After again losing Liam Delap to injury, Chelsea are exploring a move to accelerate their acquisition of Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha, who is due to head to Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
On the other hand, Chelsea have no plans to bring Emegha’s planned arrival forward. (Source: Daily Mail)
Liverpool and Manchester City have both stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur all watching the 19-year-old recently. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Crystal Palace have decided to sell midfielder Adam Wharton next summer if one of his suitors—namely Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City—makes a significant offer. (Source: Alan Nixon)
Having failed with a bid towards the end of the summer, Tottenham continue to monitor contract talks between Crystal Palace and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Source: Football Insider)
Newcastle United want to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit but have identified Auxerre’s Kévin Danois as their preferred alternative. (Source: Daily Mail)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is driving a move for Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar. A bid worth €60 million (£52.4 million) is set to arrive in January but may not be enough to seal an agreement. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are exploring a move to sign Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney in January but the former Brentford star’s wages are a huge stumbling block. (Source: Hammers News)
La Liga
Real Madrid have signaled an interest in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as they search for an immediate upgrade on the right side of their attack. A swap deal involving Rodrygo could be proposed. (Source: Fichajes)
Salah has always seen Real Madrid as a destination of interest and would be open to joining. (Source: Defensa Central)
Despite interest from Girona, Barcelona are adamant they will not agree to loan out midfielder Marc Bernal in January. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Barcelona have been warned they would have to pay £50 million (€57.2 million, $66.6 million) to sign Atalanta midfielder Éderson, also a target for Liverpool, in January. (Source: Football Insider)
David Alaba is expected to be allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer when his Real Madrid contract expires. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)