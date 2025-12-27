Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €200 Million Bellingham Offer; Liverpool Bid for Isak Replacement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
The agent of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah recently met with Fenerbahçe to warn the Turkish outfit they have no chance of striking a transfer agreement. Instead, Salah is only considering two moves: staying at Liverpool or moving to Saudi Arabia. (Source: Sabah)
Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for the injured Alexander Isak in January and have made an offer of €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.6 million) for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, who is on track to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City’s planned move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo will prompt 22-year-old Oscar Bobb to explore an exit from the Etihad Stadium. Borussia Dortmund are among his admirers. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Also on the move around Man City will be Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri, whose loan with Bayer Leverkusen will be terminated in favor of a temporary switch to Girona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Arsenal are ready to pay €25 million (£21.8 million, $29.5 million) to sign defender Davide Bartesaghi from AC Milan, who have no desire to part ways with the 19-year-old. (Source: MilanLive)
Kenan Yıldız’s salary demands continue to cause problems for Juventus in talks over a new contract. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all willing to offer the Türkiye international what he is looking for. (Source: TuttoJuve)
Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are looking to sign Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton in the January transfer window. (Source: TEAMtalk)
January could also see Newcastle make a move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling. A loan deal with an option to buy worth up to €25 million (£21.8 million, $29.5 million) could be proposed. (Source: Fichajes)
Crystal Palace have joined Brentford and Ipswich Town in pursuit of Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, who can leave in January on either a permanent or a loan deal. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool’s loan agreement with Aston Villa over midfielder Harvey Elliott does not include the option for a January recall. The Villans would have to pay to terminate the loan early but plan to negotiate a new deal with Liverpool as they also do not want to keep the 22-year-old for the remainder of the season. (Source: The Athletic)
West Ham United are battling Napoli for the signature of Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, who could be allowed to leave for a fee of around £21 million ($28.4 million). (Source: Area Napoli)
In anticipation of a major midfield rebuild, Manchester United are prepared to make an offer of €200 million (£174.4 million, $235.8 million) to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid and have even promised to double his current wages. (Source: OKdiario)
Elsewhere, Roma midfielder Manu Koné is expected to leave the club next summer to join Man Utd. (Source: Francesca Teodori)
La Liga
Barcelona are considering offering a new short-term contract to center back Andreas Christensen to give him the chance to earn a longer deal upon his return from a partial ACL injury. (Source: Catalunya Ràdio)
37-year-old Benfica defender Nicolás Otamendi has emerged as a potential target for Barcelona, with sporting director Deco keen on a deal which would likely be worth no more than €1 million (£870,000, $1.2 million). (Source: El Nacional)
However, a move for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is seen as almost impossible, with Barcelona reluctant to meet the Frenchman’s wage demands. (Source: SPORT)
Atlético Madrid are ready to pay €100 million (£87.2 million, $117.9 million) to sign Marseille striker Mason Greenwood in a deal which would offer significant financial benefits for former employers Man Utd. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have settled on Rennes defender Jérémy Jacquet as their priority signing for next season and are exploring a deal worth around €35 million (£30.5 million, $41.3 million). (Source: Defensa Central)
Como center back Jacobo Ramón, 20, is increasingly likely to see his buy-back clause activated by Real Madrid next summer. (Source: ESPN)