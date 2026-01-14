Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Carrick’s First Signing; Liverpool Battle Arsenal for Guler

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Julián Alvarez has been linked with Chelsea. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Chelsea are prepared to spend €300 million (£260.1 million, $350.2 million) during the summer transfer window, with Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and Barcelona midfielder Fermín López in their sights. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United have made funds available to bolster their squad this month following the impending arrival of interim manager Michael Carrick. Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves is a target and could be available for £20 million ($26.9 million). (Source: The Guardian)

Another player of interest to Man Utd, João Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has reached an agreement over personal terms with Napoli. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Right back Ben White is growing frustrated at his limited role at Arsenal but is not pushing to leave the club. Everton and Manchester City are interested but the Gunners are adamant no deal will be permitted this winter. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle United plan to offer a new contract to midfielder Bruno Guimarães to fend off interest from Man City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are considering making a bid for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá. The Brazil international wants to return to his homeland but those close to him are keen on a European transfer instead. (Source: Renan Moura)

There is currently no frontrunner in the race to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, who wants to consider all the options available to him. While Man City want to sign him immediately, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern are all looking at a summer move. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to back manager Thomas Frank this month and are considering a bid to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. Making a bid this month could be crucial if Spurs want to beat Liverpool to his signature. (Source: Alan Nixon)

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva is being lined up by Como for a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing 20-year-old Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon. (Source: TNT Sports)

Bournemouth, Leeds United and West Ham have all joined Man Utd in pursuit of RB Leipzig center back El Chadaille Bitshiabu. (Source: Quotidiano Sportivo)

La Liga

Robert Lewandowski’s future is yet to be decided. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona are open to keeping striker Robert Lewandowski beyond the expiration of his contract in the summer. The Poland international has not made a decision on his future and talks are planned for a later date. (Source: AS)

New Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has asked the club to trigger the break clause in striker Endrick’s loan with Lyon. (Source: Fichajes)

Hansi Flick believes Barcelona need another defender after João Cancelo and is urging the board to bid for Aston Villa center back Pau Torres. A loan with a view to a permanent transfer worth €30 million (£26 million, $35 million) could be proposed. (Source: El Nacional)

Rodri has tied his future at Man City to that of manager Pep Guardiola and would be willing to sign for Real Madrid at the end of the season if the boss chooses to step down. (Source: Defensa Central)

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has received a fresh approach from Arsenal in the last month. Chelsea and Liverpool have also enquired over the past 12 months but Güler is not interested and wants to sign a new contract at the Bernabéu instead. (Source: TEAMtalk)

17-year-old LDU Quito midfielder Ederson Castillo is of interest to Barcelona, who are looking to move ahead of Man Utd in the race for his signature. (Source: Bolavip)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS