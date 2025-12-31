Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Alexander-Arnold; Real Madrid Plot Vinicius Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea are ready to rival Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for the signature of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi next summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Meanwhile, Chelsea have walked away from a deal to sign Club Brugge defender Joel Ordóñez despite being his preferred landing spot. Liverpool and Inter are now battling for the Ecuador international’s signature. (Source: Bolavip)
Manchester United are ready to pay €40 million (£34.9 million, $47.1 million) to sign Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also emerging as a target for both Man City and Newcastle United. (Source: Fichajes)
Linked with exits from Man Utd are midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and striker Joshua Zirkzee. Everton are keen on striking a loan deal for either player. (Source: The i Paper)
Man Utd will only agree to offload Zirkzee once they have found a direct replacement. Talks are on with Roma over a loan with an option to buy. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Udinese center back Oumar Solet is attracting interest from Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool and Tottenham are both scouting Brighton & Hove Albion center back Jan Paul van Hecke, who has rejected a new contract and is ready to explore his options. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham have all joined Man Utd in expressing interest in Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay if he chooses to pursue a return to the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Man City are negotiating with Borussia Dortmund over a deal to offload winger Oscar Bobb. A loan with a view to a permanent move worth around £30 million ($40.5 million) is on the table. (Source: Daily Mail)
Tottenham will agree to Porto’s demands over striker Samu Aghehowa and are prepared to trigger his release clause of €100 million (£87.2 million, $117.7 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham have made an offer for Viktoria Plzeň striker Rafiu Durosinmi but for significantly less than the £12 million ($16.2 million) reported elsewhere. (Source: inFotbal.cz)
Juventus have improved their contract offer to winger Kenan Yıldız and are hopeful their promise to make him the highest-paid player in the squad will convince him to reject interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. (Source: Tuttosport)
22-year-old Sassuolo center back Tarik Muharemović has played his way on to the radars of both Aston Villa and Bournemouth. (Source: Gazzetta di Modena)
La Liga
Chelsea have offered Barcelona the chance to sign defender Jorrel Hato in a swap deal involving midfielder Fermín López. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona’s plan for a new defender will revolve around the “Rashford formula,” which involves a loan deal for a high-level player who is struggling for minutes at their current club. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid are considering offering Paris Saint-Germain a swap deal involving winger Vinicius Junior and a significant sum of money in the hope of bringing midfielder Vitinha to the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)
23-year-old Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge is under consideration by Real Madrid, who are also monitoring Vasco da Gama’s Rayan. (Source: Rudy Galetti)
Valencia are looking to sign Leeds winger Jack Harrison in January. (Source: MARCA)
Alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Liverpool have also added Real Madrid striker Endrick to their list of long-term targets. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona have joined Napoli, Como and Sporting CP in pursuit of Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernández but face having to trigger the €40 million ($47.1 million) release clause in the 23-year-old’s contract. (Source: MARCA)