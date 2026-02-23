Transfer Rumors: Man Utd, Liverpool in Mega Mane Battle, Kane Responds to Barcelona

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Anthony Gordon wouldn’t come cheap for Liverpool. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester United may choose to cash in on Bruno Fernandes, who will have just one year remaining on his contract by this summer, so they can fund other transfer business. (Source: Caught Offside)

The Red Devils have added Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana to their ever-expanding list of midfield transfer targets. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool have made Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon their “absolute priority” to replace Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian almost certain to leave the Premier League champions this summer. But to get a deal done, they will need to pay the Magpies in excess of £80 million ($108 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal could look to offload Ben White—no longer a regular starter at Emirates Stadium—this summer, potentially replacing him with €50 million-rated Spain U21 international Ivan Fresneda. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea want to get rid of Liam Delap and could find a willing buyer in the shape of Everton. (Source: Fichajes)

Wolves teenager Mateus Mané has the cream of European football chasing his signature—including Premier League septet Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Everton—as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are trying to muscle into position for the 18-year-old. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Leeds United center back Jaka Bijol, with Ibrahima Konaté’s Anfield future still not cleared up. (Source: Fichajes)

The Reds are prepared to let injury-prone defender Joe Gomez leave in the summer, with Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid among those interested in the 28-year-old. (Source: Caught Offside)

Tottenham Hotspur are focusing their efforts on signing Bayer Leverkusen center back Edmond Tapsoba, amid ongoing uncertainty about Cristian Romero’s future in north London. (Source: Africa Foot)

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is likely to join Inter Milan on a permanent basis. The Italian giants are poised to trigger the €15 million option in his loan contract, with personal terms over a three-year contract, with a potential 12-month extension, already agreed. (Source: Nicolo Schira)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace remain attentive to the situation of Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande, even though he signed a new contract in January containing an €80 million release clause. Arsenal are also lurking and have made contact with the player’s camp. (Source: Record)

Jadon Sancho, on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, is wanted for a third time by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Nottingham Forest are targeting a summer loan move for Arsenal’s third-choice goalkeeper Tommy Setford. (Source: Football Transfers)

Brennan Johnson could push for a surprise exit from Crystal Palace, just months after joining the club from Tottenham. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Federico Valverde is thought to be on Bayern’s radar. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

Harry Kane is flattered by ongoing links to Barcelona but “hasn’t heard anything” from his representatives about a potential transfer. Instead, he’s “focused on this season” and is “very happy” at current employers Bayern Munich. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany wants to prise Federico Valverde away from Real Madrid this summer, with the Uruguayan earmarked as the “star signing” of 2026. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid intend to spend just €27 million on the three buy-back clauses inserted in the deals to sell Nico Paz, Chema Andrés and Jacobo Ramón. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are the three clubs who “firmly” want to sign Julián Alvarez from Atlético Madrid, but the Gunners have already seen a package offer worth €120 million rejected. (Source: Diario AS)

Barcelona have not ruled out signing João Cancelo on a permanent basis, even though the Portuguese international has struggled to earn regular starting minutes since arriving back at Camp Nou on loan. (Source: Diario Sport)

Premier League duo Tottenham and Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged as a surprise contenders to sign Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid. The former would be willing to table an offer in the region of €50 million—a bid that may persuade president Florentino Perez to sanction the exit of the Argentine. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid will look to Belgium to find their long-term successor to Dani Carvajal; their attention is laser focused on Club Brugge’s Kyriani Sabbe. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS