Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Palmer Move; Real Madrid Drop Alexander-Arnold Bombshell

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Julián Alvarez has been linked with a move out of the Spanish capital. | Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal are exploring a potential move for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez this summer. The La Liga club is only thought to consider selling the player for a fee in excess of €100 million ($118.3 million). (Source: ESPN)

As speculation continues to mount around Cole Palmer’s future at Stamford Bridge, Man Utd are preparing a bid for the Chelsea midfielder that could see him represent the club he grew up supporting. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham Hotspur are expediting their pursuit of Liverpool left back Andy Robertson. The north London club initially was targeting the Scot in a summer move, but it now wants his services immediately to help bolster Thomas Frank’s side amid a challenging run of form. (Source: The Athletic)

Should Robertson leave Anfield this winter, Liverpool will consider recalling Konstantinos Tsimikas from his loan at Roma. (Source: Sky Sports)

Manchester City regularly scout RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The German club is demanding a club-record €100 million ($118.3 million) for the teenage standout, who also has interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd and Aston Villa. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Chelsea are weighing up a deal for Juventus loanee Douglas Luiz. The midfielder has struggled for minutes at Nottingham Forest and could provide additional depth and experience to Liam Rosenior’s squad while Romeo Lavia remains sidelined. (Source: BBC)

In the wake of Casemiro’s impending departure, Man Utd are ready to open talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo over a new deal. The England international is once again part of the club’s future plans following Ruben Amorim’s exit. (Source: The Sun)

Beşiktaş striker Tammy Abraham is on his way to England and is set to undergo a medical with Aston Villa. The two clubs agreed to a €21 million ($24.7 million) permanent transfer. The Englishman is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Unai Emery’s side. (Source: The Athletic)

Charlotte FC manager Dean Smith confirmed the MLS outfit is interested in Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, who has not featured for Aston Villa since October. The MLS transfer window opens on Jan. 26. (Source: Sky Sports)

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are battling for Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos, but the defending French champions are uninterested in selling the Portugal international during the winter transfer window. (Source: Duncan Castles)

La Liga

Rodrygo once again has caught the attention of the Premier League. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

New Real Madrid boss Álvaro Arbeloa told right back Trent Alexander-Arnold to pursue a summer exit from the Spanish capital. The Spaniard does not see the former Liverpool star in his plans moving forward. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona rejected a €120 million ($141.9 million) bid for Raphinha from Saudi Arabia. The club made it absolutely clear the Brazilian is not for sale, this winter or in the future. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is being closely monitored by Pep Guardiola at Man City. The Brazilian is expected to once again explore his options next summer should he lose his place in the team’s XI to Franco Mastantuono. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona academy standout Adrián Gill is finalizing a move to MLS side Atlanta United. The American midfielder is set to play under former Barcelona boss Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Atlético Madrid saw their bid for PSG midfielder Kang-in Lee rejected by the Parisians, who have no desire to part ways with the 24-year-old this winter. The French giants would be willing to come back to the table in the summer. (Source: MARCA)

While PSG’s Vitinha remains Real Madrid’s top midfield target, the club now ranks Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton atop their shortlist this summer, beating out Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández and Man City star Rodri. (Source: Defensa Central)

