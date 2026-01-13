Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Face Man City Hijack; Valverde’s €120 Million Premier League Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City have made contact with Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson over a blockbuster transfer in the summer, handing a huge blow to Manchester United’s hopes of signing their top midfield target. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Galatasaray are making progress in talks over an initial loan move for Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte, whose temporary switch to Türkiye would include a permanent transfer option. (Source: Yakup Çınar)
Chelsea have made an offer of €120 million (£104.2 million, $139.5 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. (Source: Fichajes)
Having lost right back Conor Bradley to injury, Liverpool are ready to make an offer for Borussia Dortmund’s Ryerson as a replacement. (Source: AbsolutFussball)
Juventus are set to improve their offer for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa by meeting the Reds’ demands over a loan with a permanent transfer obligation, although Juve want it to be conditional based on Chiesa’s fitness levels. (Source: Tuttosport)
There is a mutual interest between Rodri and Man City over a contract extension, although talks could be delayed until the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
18-year-old Marseille midfielder Darryl Bakola has turned down the offer of a new contract and could leave the club this winter. Aston Villa are leading the chase but Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also among his Premier League suitors. (Source: La Provence)
Man City’s hopes of signing Bologna center back Jhon Lucumí have been dashed by an injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks. (Source: Il Resto del Carlino)
Lucas Paquetá wants to leave West Ham United this month and is looking to return to Brazil. (Source: ExWHUEmployee)
Flamengo are ready to pay €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.5 million) to sign Paquetá. (Source: The Guardian)
Aston Villa and Tottenham are both known admirers of Paquetá, but his desire to return to Brazil means a move to either side is unlikely. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
La Liga
Real Madrid have joined Atlético Madrid in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz after the Spain international entered the final 18 months of his contract. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are readying a new contract offer for 18-year-old midfielder Dro to fend off longstanding interest from the Premier League. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Another emerging Barcelona youngster, 20-year-old winger Dani Rodríguez, is a target for Arsenal. (Source: LaMasia Report)
Liverpool have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Ibrahima Konaté this month for just €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.3 million), but the La Liga sie are adamant they will not sign any new players. (Source: Defensa Central)
Sticking with Liverpool, the Reds have offered €130 million (£112.8 million, $151.7 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is not rushing to leave but has warned Los Blancos he must be guaranteed a leading role at the Bernabéu if he is to stay. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona have received a bid of €60 million (£52.1 million, $69.8 million) for versatile forward Ferran Torres. (Source: Fichajes)