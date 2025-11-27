Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Receive Huge Rashford Offer; Six Players Lead Alonso Ousting
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Barcelona have the option to make Marcus Rashford’s loan from Manchester United permanent for €35 million (£30.8 million, $40.5 million). However, Paris Saint-Germain are planning to blow that deal out of the water with a €50 million bid for the England international. (Source: Fichajes)
Arne Slot is at risk of being sacked this very week should results go against Liverpool. (Source: talkSPORT)
Juventus and Inter are set to challenge Chelsea for the signature of AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as he rapidly approaches towards the end of his deal. (Source: Corriere della Sera)
Arsenal have entered the battle to sign Bayern Munich’s jet-heeled winger Michael Olise, who has been on the radar of Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City have elbowed their way into the competitive race for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. In an attempt to share the goalscoring burden lumbered upon the broad shoulders of Erling Haaland, City are willing to trigger his £65 million ($85.5 million) release clause in January, usurping the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal. (Source: talkSPORT)
Liverpool have submitted an official bid worth £25 million ($32.9 million) for Marc Guéhi to bring the Crystal Palace center back to Anfield in January. (Source: Indykalia)
Manchester City are expected to discover the outcome of their almighty legal battle with the Premier League before Christmas. Their punishment could range between points deduction or even relegation. (Source: Stefan Borson)
Tottenham have emerged as surprising frontrunners in the race to sign Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle are also credited with interest. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Talk of any prospective move to Atlético Madrid for Marc Cucurella has been quashed by the revelation that Chelsea agreed a “secret” improved contract in the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Sunderland are chasing after AC Milan’s unsettled forward Santiago Giménez. (Source: Calciomercato)
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is at risk of losing his job. There are discussions among the board about a potential departure following a recent run of underwhelming form. (Source: Indykalia)
La Liga
Vinicius Junior has demanded Xabi Alonso be sacked, while Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Brahim Díaz, Endrick and Ferland Mendy are also on the bandwagon against the Real Madrid manager. There are also said to be doubts from Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: El Partidazo de COPE)
Nico Paz has already accepted Real Madrid’s proposal of a return. The Como starlet will have his €9 million ($10.4 million) buy-back clause triggered and arrive back in the Spanish capital next summer—not in January—despite rival interest from Chelsea and Spurs. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Real Madrid have sent scouts to watch Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano as they ramp up their pursuit of the French defender who is hurtling towards free agency. (Source: Fichajes)
Milan are interested in snapping Robert Lewandowski up on a free transfer this summer. (Source: Calciomercato)
Three Real Madrid players are expected to be the subject of transfer interest this January. Rodrygo’s name remains on the docket along with Eduardo Camavinga and Gonzalo García. (Source: DefensaCentral)