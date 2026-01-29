Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Record Premier League Bid; €100 Million Bellingham Offer

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Iliman Ndiaye is enjoying a superb individual campaign for Everton. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United are considering a move for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye next summer. The Toffees are demanding at least £75 million ($103.3 million), to ensure that the Senegal international becomes their most expensive sale of all time. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich and Inter have been tipped to make a move for Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. The Gunners could be tempted to cash in on the skipper in their quest to adhere to profit and sustainability rules. (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Andy Robertson has seen a move to Tottenham Hotspur quashed this month but is still thought to want a Liverpool exit. (Source: Indykaila)

Manchester City have struck an outrageous £27 million ($37.2 million) deal with Fulham for Oscar Bobb. Across his entire senior career, the 22-year-old has made seven Premier League starts, scored once and is currently injured. (Source: The Athletic)

Atlético Madrid have proposed a loan move for Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush. The deal would include an option to buy worth €55 million (£47.8 million, $65.8 million) with a further €15 million available in add-ons. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool have no intention of selling Virgil van Dijk next summer despite some middling performances. The center back will be 35 at the start of next season, which is the last on his contract which extends to 2027. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa and Leeds United are two of the numerous Premier League clubs battling feverishly for the signature of Fulham’s soon-to-be free agent Harry Wilson. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are prepared to bite the bullet and offer €75 million (£65.2 million, $89.7 million) for Jérémy Jacquet to beat Liverpool and Bayern Munich to the Rennes defender’s signature this month. (Source: Fichajes)

Raheem Sterling, who departed Chelsea by mutual consent on Wednesday, has received a number of contract offers. Napoli are among those eyeing the experienced winger. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have terminated Kendry Páez’s loan with sister side Strasbourg and will send the young Ecuadorian on loan to River Plate in Argentina. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are set to compete with Real Madrid for Osasuna forward Víctor Muñoz, who has a €40 million (£34.8 million, $47.9 million) buyout clause in his contract. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Jürgen Klopp continues to be linked with Real Madrid. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham has been the subject of offers in excess of €100 million (£86.9 million, $119.6 million) from a series of unnamed Premier League clubs in recent weeks. Should the England international’s performances remain at their same middling level, Real Madrid may end up accepting one such bid. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have rejected a €45 million (£39.1 million, $53.8 million) offer for Ferran Torres from a number of unnamed Premier League clubs. That non-sale stance may shift come the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid are looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as their top priority to replace Conor Gallagher, who joined Tottenham earlier this month. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Jürgen Klopp has already gone to the trouble of calling Erling Haaland ahead of his potential arrival at Real Madrid. The former Liverpool boss will supposedly take charge for the start of the 2026–27 campaign with Toni Kroos potentially filling in as an interim should Álvaro Arbeloa not last that long. (Source: El Nacional)

Borussia Dortmund have set a price tag of €65 million ($77.8 million) for center back Nico Schlotterbeck, who is thought to be a leading target for Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Rest of the World

Germán Berterame has started 2026 at the peak level he showed to end 2025. | Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Incoming Mexico striker Germán Berterame is expected to fill Inter Miami’s last remaining Designated Player slot, completing the set of three alongside Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. (Source: The Athletic)

Moussa Diaby has sanctioned an approach from Inter to secure his services on loan with a €35 million ($41.9 million) option to buy included. Al Ittihad are yet to make a decision. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

U.S. men’s national team forward and Norwich City exile Josh Sargent has been the subject of an improved offer from Toronto FC, who have already seen a $18 million bid rebuffed. (Source: Pete O’Rourke)

