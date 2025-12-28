Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Rival Liverpool for Barcola; Chelsea’s Bellingham Swap Deal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are the latest side to pursue a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, joining Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the race for his signature. PSG, however, are not interested in selling in January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
Meanwhile, Man Utd are in concrete negotiations over a surprise deal for Auxerre striker Lassine Sinayoko, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The 26-year-old scored against fellow INEOS-owned side Nice earlier this year. (Source: Africafoot)
Liverpool are not alone with their interest in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, who has plenty of admirers across the Premier League as he enters the final six months of his own contract. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Limited minutes for Arsenal duo Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly has prompted interest from a number of clubs, although the Gunners are incredibly reluctant to lose either player. (Source: The Athletic)
Tottenham Hotspur scouts have been sent to track RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as they search for an alternative to Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Semenyo is expected to join Manchester City in a move which could force young winger Oscar Bobb through the Etihad Stadium exit. Both Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in the 22-year-old. (Source: talkSPORT)
Everton’s interest in signing Jack Grealish permanently following his loan from Man City has cooled amid concerns over the value of his £50 million ($67.5 million) purchase clause. (Source: Football Insider)
Juventus have identified Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as their dream target for the January transfer window. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Chelsea are prepared to offer a swap deal to Real Madrid to try and sign Jude Bellingham, offering up Argentina international Enzo Fernández in exchange. Madrid, however, are not interested in offloading the Englishman. (Source: Defensa Central)
There is “zero chance” of a departure from West Ham United for midfielder Lucas Paquetá this winter. (Source: Claret & Hugh)
RB Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu will remain with the Bundesliga side in January despite interest from Premier League duo Leeds United and West Ham. (Source: BILD)
La Liga
Real Madrid have added Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka to their list of summer targets. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave on a free transfer. (Source: Fichajes)
Marc-André ter Stegen has warned Barcelona he will only consider leaving in January if he receives an approach from one of Europe’s elite sides. (Source: El Larguero)
Barcelona have already ruled out a contract termination for Ter Stegen and have no desire to force the goalkeeper, a loyal long-time servant of the club, out of the door. (Source: SPORT)
If Real Madrid cannot strike a deal over a new contract for Vinicius Junior, they will look to sell the winger for at least €100 million (£87.3 million, $117.7 million) and attempt to reinvest those funds in PSG midfielder Vitinha. (Source: Cadena SER)
Officials inside Real Madrid are divided over their interest in Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi and are unlikely to pursue the England international. (Source: ESPN)
Napoli are ready to offer up to €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.9 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono in January, but the offer will be rejected immediately. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona’s search for a new center back has led them to the Bundesliga. Luka Vušković, impressing with Hamburg on loan from Tottenham, is a long-term target alongside Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis. (Source: SPORT)