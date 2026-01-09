Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye Rodrygo; Alexander-Arnold’s Premier League Option
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City believe they have beaten Liverpool to the signature of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, although Arsenal have now joined the race for the Englishman. (Source: The Mirror)
To try and tempt Palace into an immediate sale, Man City are ready to make a bid of £20 million ($27 million) for Guéhi, whose contract expires at the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)
New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has asked the Blues to sign Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Source: Fichajes)
Ajax are the latest team to explore a possible loan move for Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Source: Voetbal International)
Liverpool will listen to bids of €12 million (£10.4 million, $14 million) for winger Federico Chiesa but will only sell the Italy international, a target for Juventus, once Mohamed Salah returns from the Africa Cup of Nations. (Source: Torino Cronaca)
Chelsea center back Axel Disasi has recently been offered to AC Milan. Roma are keen on the Frenchman and would be happy to sign him permanently. (Source: Calciomercato)
Meanwhile, Roma have reignited their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Drăgușin. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)
Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all in a battle to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. (Source: Fichajes)
Leipzig, however, have no plans to sell Diomande and would require at least €120 million (£104 million, $140.2 million) to entertain offers. Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham are all interested. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man City are ready to compete with Newcastle United for the signature of Brentford right back Michael Kayode. (Source: Fichajes)
PSG manager Luis Enrique could become the next Man Utd manager and would look to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo if he does seal a switch to Old Trafford. (Source: Defensa Central)
Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Celta Vigo’s Óscar Mingueza after he entered the final six months of his contract. With Aston Villa and West Ham United also interested, a fee of £8 million ($10.8 million) would seal an immediate transfer. (Source: Daily Mail)
La Liga
Real Madrid have been tracking Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba but baulked at his asking price of over €85 million (£73.7 million, $99.3 million), with that money potentially signing PSG’s Vitinha instead. (Source: Defensa Central)
A move to Real Madrid is becoming increasingly likely for Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is also a target for Barcelona. (Source: BILD)
Meanwhile, both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe they are still in the race for Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, who is thought to be interested in a move to Spain. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Barcelona have received an offer of €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.4 million) for winger Roony Bardghji from Liverpool. (Source: Fichajes)
Talks between Barcelona and Girona over the loan of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen continue to progress in the right direction. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Celta Vigo’s Óscar Mingueza and are considering signing the former Barcelona defender on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been earmarked as a possible transfer target by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick as he approaches the end of his contract in Germany. (Source: Sky Germany)