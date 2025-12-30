Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Target Player of the Year; Real Madrid Hatch Vitinha Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher after the Englishman told Diego Simeone of his intentions to leave the club in January. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keen on the former Chelsea man. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Now that Real Madrid revoked their interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, the Reds are committed to resigning the Frenchman. The defending English champions are unwilling to exceed their existing wage structure, though, to get a deal done. (Source: Sky Sports)
Chelsea outcast Axel Disasi could find a new home at Elland Road come January. Leeds United have their sights set on the defender, who is not part of Enzo Maresca’s current plans, to improve their struggling backline. (Source: Football Insider)
As Arsenal continue to scout for young talent across Europe amid their injury struggles, Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza has stood out as a potential option for the Gunners. (Source: Sky Sports)
If recent links to Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas pan out for Everton, the Toffees will look to send Jack Grealish back to Manchester City following the conclusion of his loan. The club would not be in the market to trigger the England international’s £50 million ($67.4 million) buy clause if they obtain an attacking reinforcement in January. (Source: Football Insider)
Despite recent speculation, Tottenham are not pursuing a transfer for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. There is no indication that the German plans to leave in January. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Man Utd have dreams of brining former Red Devil Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford to solve their midfield woes. Napoli will only consider opening negotiations for the reigning Serie A Player of the Year at £60 million ($81 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Hajduk Split midfielder Niko Sigur. The club is one of the few in Europe’s top five leagues chasing the signature of the Canada international ahead of the 2026 World Cup. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
With only six months left on his contract with Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner refused to speak about a potential departure from Selhurst Park. The manager insisted summer is too far away and is solely focused on the Eagles’ upcoming matches. (Source: Sky Sport Germany)
La Liga
Real Madrid have joined Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the race for Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. The Germany international wants to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs and fight for silverware. (Source: BILD)
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick wants Marcus Rashford to remain in Catalonia permanently. The deal will ultimately come down to the club’s ability—or inability—to trigger the winger’s €40 million ($47 million) buy clause. (Source: SPORT)
The return of Johnny Cardoso from injury prompted Gallagher to accelerate his move from Atlético Madrid this January in search of more minutes. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Should Real Madrid sell Vinicius Junior this summer, the club will use the money to make a blockbuster bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha. The player would be the long-awaited successor to Toni Kroos. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid are exploring more cost-effective options to bolster their backline and Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande tops their wishlist. The club does not want to give a big-name defender a high salary in an effort to avoid a repeat of David Alaba’s situation. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona now have competition from PSG to sign Benfica defender Tomás Araújo. The Catalans’ priorities in the January transfer window remain in defense. (Source: Fichajes)