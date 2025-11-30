Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Vini Jr Bid; Real Madrid Step Up Rice Pursuit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have made a move to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of Liverpool, who remain favorites to get a deal done in 2026. (Source: indykalia)
Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have authorized Man Utd to make a bid of €200 million (£175.3 million, $231.8 million) for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea are ready to try and convince Myles Lewis-Skelly to make the controversial move away from Arsenal with an offer of more playing time. (Source: Mark Brus)
But Chelsea face frustration in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest center back Murillo, whose exit from the club will be blocked in January. (Source: Football Insider)
After seeing Real Madrid end their interest, Ibrahima Konaté is moving closer to an agreement over a new contract with Liverpool. (Source: TEAMtalk)
There could still be dealings between the two clubs, however. Liverpool dream of signing midfielder Aurelién Tchouaméni but see a move for teammate Eduardo Camavinga as a realistic alternative. (Source: E-Notícies)
Manchester City remain interested in signing Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento but now face competition from both Man Utd and Arsenal. (Source: The Daily Briefing)
The representatives of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye have held talks with Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur over a blockbuster move next summer. (Source: Foot Mercato)
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes is interested in joining Man Utd as early as the January transfer window. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Aston Villa are ready to make a move for Brentford striker Igor Thiago as a long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins. (Source: Birmingham Live)
Despite interest from both Tottenham and West Ham United, Ivan Toney has made it clear he is not looking to leave Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in January. (Source: talkSPORT)
La Liga
Barcelona sporting director Deco sees Man City’s Savinho as his preferred replacement for Raphinha if the latter is sold next summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid are open to selling midfielder Conor Gallagher in January, with Man Utd and Tottenham interested in the former Chelsea man. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice caught the eye of Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat against Bayern Munich. Los Blancos are ready to step up their pursuit of the England international as their next superstar signing. (Source: E-Notícies)
As Sergio Ramos prepares to leave Monterrey on a free transfer, the veteran center back has made it clear he would happily return to Real Madrid even as a backup option. (Source: Defensa Central)
Neymar has encouraged Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, warning the young winger of the mistake he made leaving Barcelona in search of a greater role with Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: OK Diario)
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has named Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a priority transfer target and has asked those in charge at the Bernabéu to get a deal done as early as January. (Source: Látigo Serrano)