Transfer Rumors: Messi Tipped for Premier League Move; Man Utd Plot Rashford Return
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City believe Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson would prefer joining their win-now project over a club with Manchester United’s long-term vision. The instability at Old Trafford has only strengthened City’s confidence of winning the race for his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool are considering a bid to sign Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi on a short-term loan before the new Major League Soccer season begins. (Source: Fichajes)
Linked with an exit from Liverpool is winger Federico Chiesa. Juventus have made formal contact with the Reds to try get a deal done. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are monitoring Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento as a potential target. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Newcastle could also lose midfielder Sandro Tonali at the end of the season. While Chelsea are known admirers, Juventus believe they can convince the Italy international to return to Serie A this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Tottenham Hotspur have failed with a bid worth £8 million ($10.8 million) for 19-year-old Santos left back Souza. (Source: The Athletic)
Mathys Tel is unhappy with life under Thomas Frank at Tottenham, who are prepared to consider loan offers for the French forward this month. Galatasaray are interested in striking a deal. (Source: Yeni Akit)
Chelsea have been joined by Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid in pursuit of Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd are likely to try and recall forward Marcus Rashford following the departure of manager Ruben Amorim, with the La Liga side currently not considering triggering their permanent transfer option. (Source: SPORT)
West Ham United hope to sign Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza immediately but face competition from Aston Villa, who are plotting a long-term offer on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. Newcastle, meanwhile, are thought to be offering the most lucrative deal. (Source: CaughtOffside)
La Liga
Real Madrid have received a bid of €40 million (£34.8 million, $46.9 million) for right back Trent Alexander-Arnold from an unnamed club, likely to come from the Premier League. Los Blancos believe the proposed deal is worth considering. (Source: Fichajes)
The offer for Alexander-Arnold comes from Man City, but Real Madrid have no interested in doing business at that price. (Source: Defensa Central)
Al Hilal right back João Cancelo, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck all want to join Barcelona before the start of next season. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been offered to Real Madrid but the Spanish side are not considering a move because of the finances needed to get a deal done. (Source: AS)
Barcelona’s top target for the January window is unsettled Man City defender Nathan Ake. (Source: El Chiringuito)