Transfer Rumors: Premier League Trio Eye Rashford; Real Madrid Receive Guler Swap Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Clubs in Saudi Arabia are confident Mohamed Salah can be convinced to leave Liverpool this winter, with several teams eyeing what they expect to be a cut-price deal. (Source: The i Paper)
As they prepare to find attacking reinforcements, Liverpool have re-added Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise to a shortlist which also includes Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye. (Source: BILD)
Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City. (Source: Football Insider)
Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Marcus Rashford next summer if Barcelona decline to permanently secure the services of their Manchester United loanee. Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Meanwhile, Tottenham are preparing a bid of €35 million (£30.6 million, $40.8 million) to re-sign AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, who is also wanted by Fenerbahçe. (Source: Fichajes)
Bayern Munich have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, whose asking price has dropped to €85 million (£74.3 million, $99.1 million). That fee would still be too high for the Bundesliga outfit. (Source: TZ)
Man City are still leading the race to sign Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento despite Arsenal and Man Utd voicing rival interest. (Source: Football Insider)
However, Man City’s interest in Arsenal defender Ben White has been firmly rebuffed by the Gunners, who have made it clear the right back is not for sale. Atlético Madrid, Como and Marseille have all received the same message. (Source: TEAMtalk)
In anticipation of a possible summer departure for Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa have identified Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas as a possible target. (Source: Patrick Berger)
Sunderland and West Ham United could both offer €30 million (£26.2 million, $35 million) to sign AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez. (Source: Il Messaggero)
La Liga
The Saudi Public Investment Fund will look to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid duo Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba on free transfers when their contracts expire next summer. (Source: 365Scores)
Brahim Díaz is another target for Saudi Arabia, with league officials offering a bumper contract worth a total of €120 million (£104.9 million, $139.9 million) across four years. (Source: OK Diario)
Barcelona are planning to offer a contract to Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi as early as possible on Jan. 1, in the hope of fending off interest from Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Man City are looking to swap midfielder Rodri for Real Madrid’s Arda Güler. Not only do Los Blancos see the 20-year-old as untransferable, but they are not interested in negotiating any player swaps. (Source: Defensa Central)
Ferran Torres has turned down approaches from Aston Villa and Newcastle in the hope of remaining at Camp Nou, but Barcelona are considering using him in a swap bid to drive down the price of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez next summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck is interested in joining either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract. (Source: Sky Sport Germany)