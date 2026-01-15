Transfer Rumors: Rashford Scuppers €100 Million Man Utd Deal; Klopp Plots Vinicius Jr Sale

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

The Juventus sensation is a man in demand. | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford’s staunch dedication to Barcelona has scuppered Manchester United’s aspirations of including the winger in a swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain for their €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.5 million) rated forward Bradley Barcola. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Barcelona are also keen on keeping the England international but have “no plans” to trigger the €30 million (£26 million, $35 million) buy option in Rashford’s loan deal from United. The Catalans have presented the Premier League outfit with two options: lower their asking price or agree to a second loan with a conditional obligation to buy clause. (Source: talkSPORT)

Juventus have quashed Liverpool’s aspirations of signing Kenan Yıldız by making it be known that winger valued at €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.5 million) will imminently sign a contract extension. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has been offered to Turkish giants Galatasaray this month. The Egypt international is only open to a loan move and also inspires interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. (Source: Haber Sarikirmizi)

Liverpool are described as Micky van de Ven’s “dream destination” should he leave Tottenham this summer. Real Madrid have previously been linked with the buccaneering center back. (Source: Indykaila)

Chelsea are interested in a deal for Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj-Moussa after he impressed for Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Contact has already been made with the winger’s agent ahead of a potential winter switch. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Liverpool are thought to be “highly unlikely” to sanction a loan exit for Juventus target Federico Chiesa this month. (Source: The Athletic)

There is no release clause in Cole Palmer’s Chelsea contract which could be activated by a failure to secure Champions League qualification. (Source: Indykaila)

Manchester United have billed Reims midfielder Patrick Zabi as the “new Paul Pogba.” The side operating in France’s second tier are demanding €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.1 million) for the towering 19-year-old who has also attracted extensive interest from Paris FC. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Arsenal have “zero interest” in offloading Ben White amid growing speculation of interest from Everton. (Source: football.london)

In Vincent Kompany’s quest to recruit a suitable rival for Luis Díaz, Bayern Munich are expected to go after RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, who is already on the radar of Man Utd. (Source: Fichajes)

Former Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham could return to Birmingham this month as Unai Emery desperately tries to find a way to strengthen his thin squad. Beşiktaş have already triggered the obligation-to-buy clause in Abraham’s loan deal from Roma and while negotiating a fee with the Turkish side is described as “relatively easy,” settling upon a suitable salary with the player may be tougher. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Nico Williams has previously been linked with Liverpool. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Should Álvaro Arbeloa’s tenure not work out and Real Madrid pivot towards their favored target Jürgen Klopp, the former Liverpool boss is said to have demanded the departure of Vinicius Junior. Not content with ousting the Brazil international, Klopp supposedly wants to replace him with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who so nearly joined Barcelona last summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Klopp would also be eager to add Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães as the long-term successor to Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. (Source: Football365)

After a notable dip in form, Atlético Madrid may be forced to noticeably reduce Julián Alvarez’s asking price. The target for Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea was thought to be worth €150 million (£130 million, $174.8 million) before his wobbly recent performances. (Source: Fichajes)

In the even that Vinicius Jr does leave Madrid, the La Liga giants have been linked with a move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Despite entering the final 18 months of his contract, the jet-heeled Brazilian is valued at €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.5 million) by the Gunners. (Source: DefensaCentral)

