Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s £140 Million Liverpool Swap; Chelsea Hijack Man Utd Midfielder Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali could leave Newcastle. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is ready to reject interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in favor of a return to Serie A, where Juventus are leading the race for his signature. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Man Utd have suffered another midfield blow as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have moved clear in the race for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The agent of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad. The Egyptian is much more open to the move than he has been in the past. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both emerging as real threats to AC Milan’s wish to tie winger Christian Pulisic down to a new contract. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Another on the radar of Liverpool is Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi. Scouts from Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid have all watched the young Frenchman this season. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Man City are ready to bid €50 million (£43.5 million, $59.5 million) to sign Roma right back Wesley. (Source: Netfla)

Valencia center back Hugo Fernández, 18, is emerging as one of Europe’s most-wanted youngsters. Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are all chasing his signature. (Source: Esportbase)

Aston Villa are considering a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who could be allowed to leave for a fee of around £65 million ($88.8 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Crystal Palace are ready to reduce their asking price for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after his failed January exit. Man Utd have discussed a summer move which would be worth less than £30 million ($41 million). (Source: Football Insider)

Antonio Rüdiger is looking to return to the Premier League this summer when his Real Madrid contract expires. Former employers Chelsea have ruled out a move but talks have been held with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle are ready to sell striker Nick Woltemade this summer after Bayern Munich expressed an interest in a deal worth up to £40 million ($54.7 million). (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is a concrete target for AC Milan ahead of a summer rebuild for the Italians. (Source: Tuttosport)

La Liga

Vitinha has been linked with Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are readying a bid of €120 million (£104.5 million, $142.8 million) for PSG midfielder Vitinha at the end of the season. (Source: Fichajes)

On the other hand, it is Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who has emerged as Real Madrid’s dream target. A deal would cost around £140 million (€160.9 million, $191.4 million) but Madrid hope to use Eduardo Camavinga, a target for the Reds, as part of a swap deal. (Source: Topskills Sports)

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez has settled on Barcelona as his preferred landing spot this summer, despite approaches from both Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Potentially leaving Real Madrid will be right back Dani Carvajal. Under consideration to replace him are Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, Roma’s Wesley and Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer. (Source: Fichajes)

If Real Madrid cash in on left back Fran García, they will look to strike a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson. (Source: Defensa Central)

To try and lower the price for Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, Barcelona are ready to use “high profile” players in exchange. Center back Ronald Araujo is a possible option. (Source: D Sports)

