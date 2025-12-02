Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Hold Alonso Sack Talks; Man Utd’s €60 Million Winger Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain winger Desiré Doué as a big-name target for 2026. The France international is happy in Paris but is thought to be intrigued by a move to the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)
Everton are ready to rebuff any and all advances for winger Iliman Ndiaye in January in the face of interest from Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Palmeiras have opened talks with Arsenal over an initial loan deal for striker Gabriel Jesus which would include a permanent transfer option. The Brazil international wants regular minutes to try and earn a spot at next summer’s World Cup. (Source: Espírito de Porco)
Tottenham want to sign Juventus center back Gleison Bremer in January but face having to pay well over €60 million (£52.6 million, $69.6 million) for the Brazilian, who is also of interest to Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and PSG. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Both Chelsea and Man Utd have lodged bids of €60 million (£52.6 million, $69.6 million) for Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes. (Source: Fichajes)
Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has made it clear he would rather join Man City over Man Utd. His £100 million ($132.3 million) price tag is causing huge problems, however, and Pep Guardiola’s side will move for Atalanta’s Ederson if a deal cannot be struck. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Amid reports of interest from Chelsea, Arsenal are prepared to laugh off any approach from the Blues over young defender Myles Lewis-Skelly. (Source: Football Insider)
West Ham United hope to sell striker Niclas Füllkrug in January, with Lazio touted as suitors. The Hammers have identified Man Utd’s Joshua Zirkzee and Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa as dream replacements. (Source: La Lazio Siamo Noi)
Meanwhile, West Ham have failed with an opening bid for Al Hilal striker Marcos Leonardo worth around £20 million ($26.6 million). A superior offer could be submitted but the Saudi side are reluctant to listen. (Source: Hammers News)
17-year-old Grêmio center back Luis Eduardo is wanted by both Chelsea and Man Utd. The lightning-fast Brazilian has a release clause of €60 million (£52.6 million, $69.6 million). (Source: AS)
Aston Villa and Tottenham are both chasing Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat, who is valued at £30 million ($39.7 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
La Liga
Rodrygo has formally requested a move away from Real Madrid. The Brazil winger accepts a January exit is highly unlikely but hopes to complete a transfer in the summer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Scouts from Barcelona recently joined Arsenal and Liverpool officials in the stands to watch RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouédraogo in action. The Bundesliga outfit expect a fee of around €100 million (£87.6 million, $115.9 million) for the 19-year-old. (Source: SPORT BILD)
Despite disappointment over the 1–1 draw with Girona, Real Madrid officials remain supportive of manager Xabi Alonso. (Source: El Chiringuito)
On the other hand, the Real Madrid board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to discuss Alonso’s future, with several senior players voicing a desire to see him replaced by Zinedine Zidane. (Source: indykalia)
Zidane would be president Florentino Pérez’s top target to replace Alonso, with former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp an ambitious alternative. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have formally registered their interest in 17-year-old Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim. (Source: Achraf Ben Ayad)