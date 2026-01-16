Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Ready Haaland Bid; Man Utd Receive €100 Million Fernandes Offer

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández has been linked with an exit from Chelsea. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, who is considering his future at Stamford Bridge after the departure of manager Enzo Maresca. (Source: L’Équipe)

Bayern Munich are ready to pay €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.5 million) to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Coming in at Old Trafford could be Carlos Baleba, with Man Utd “increasingly optimistic” about signing the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder at the end of the current season. (Source: The Sun)

Another player of interest to Man Utd is Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackey. Former Boro boss Michael Carrick is keen on a reunion with the 23-year-old, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Juventus are focused solely on signing Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who wants to return to Turin. Juve want a deal as soon as possible and could agree to either a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and some inside the Bernabéu believe he might even already have an agreement to make the move. (Source: El Nacional)

West Ham United are ready to agree to sell midfielder Lucas Paquetá to Flamengo if the Brazilian side sent him back on loan for the remainder of the season. After a bid of €35 million (£30.3 million, $40.8 million) was rejected, Flamengo are prepared to go higher. (Source: The Guardian)

Manchester City are ready to hijack Feyenoord’s proposed move for 19-year-old Vélez Sarsfield winger Maher Carrizo. (Source: SoccerNews)

Bournemouth are braced for a battle to hold on to midfielder Alex Scott amid interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Man City and Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton are interested in signing Fenerbahçe striker Youssef En-Nesyri in January but are yet to make a formal bid. West Ham’s Callum Wilson, who is in talks to terminate his contract with the Hammers, is also under consideration. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Jürgen Klopp continues to be linked with Real Madrid. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have decided to pursue Jürgen Klopp as their next manager at the end of the season and will also look to bring striker Erling Haaland in from Man City, with Florentino Pérez dreaming of uniting the Norway international with Kylian Mbappé. (Source: Fichajes)

Klopp is already planning his transfer business at Real Madrid and would be prepared to offload Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy. (Source: El Nacional)

Güler is considering his future at Real Madrid after Xabi Alonso’s exit and is waiting to see whether he retains a significant role over the second half of the season before deciding on his future. Arsenal continue to push for a deal. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona’s hopes of singing Levante striker Etta Eyong have been dashed by CSKA Moscow’s decision to bid over €25 million ($29.1 million) for the 22-year-old. Levante believe the offer is too good to turn down but are pushing for the Russian side to let him finish the season in Spain before moving. (Source: Cadena SER)

Meanwhile, midfielder Marc Bernal has yet to decide whether to leave Barcelona on loan this month, wary of spending too long on the sidelines after returning from a serious knee injury. Girona are interested in a double swoop alongside goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

