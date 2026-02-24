Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Make Szoboszlai Bid; Odegaard Wants Man Utd Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Aurélien Tchouaméni is a long-time target for the Premier League’s elite. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are keen to make an offer for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer, but Los Blancos have made it clear they do not plan to entertain any bids. (Source: Defensa Central)

Also on Chelsea’s radar is Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Valued at £50 million ($67.6 million), the Dutch stopper is seen as a replacement for current starter Robert Sánchez. (Source: Alan Nixon)

Amid frustrations over his role at Arsenal, Gunners captain Martin Ødegaard has asked his agents to negotiate a summer transfer to Manchester United. (Source: Topskills Sports UK)

Man Utd are interested in a double deal to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali and winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

One player who will not be joining Man Utd, however, is Inter left back Federico Dimarco. Officials at the Italian club laughed off the Red Devils’ recent scouting trip and are on the cusp of agreeing a new contract with Dimarco. (Source: L’Interista)

Bayern Munich believe Liverpool may have already struck a deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the summer. (Source: Bayern Space)

On the other hand, Diomande holds no agreement with Liverpool or any club. Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on the young winger. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande, whose recent contract extension introduced a release clause worth €80 million (£69.9 million, $94.5 million). Crystal Palace want the 22-year-old to replace Marc Guéhi, while Newcastle are also keen. (Source: Record)

In the face of interest from Everton, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is keen to keep hold of striker Liam Delap this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool are tracking Leeds United center back Jaka Bijol as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, whose contract is due to expire in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Man Utd have reignited their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana, who is open to the move. However, the Villans are ready to demand a huge fee in the hope of pricing out suitors. (Source: Football Insider)

AC Milan are unlikely to trigger their option to sign West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug this summer, having been underwhelmed by the loanee’s form. (Source: Calciomercato)

La Liga

Rodri has been linked with La Liga. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have identified Manchester City midfielder Rodri as their top midfield target for the summer. (Source: BILD)

To try and convince Liverpool to part ways with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, Real Madrid are ready to propose a swap deal involving winger Rodrygo, who is seen by those inside Anfield as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are still open to signing on-loan defender João Cancelo permanently this summer if he can negotiate an exit from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. (Source: SPORT)

Lamine Yamal is flexing his influence at Barcelona to urge the club to sign a new superstar striker, believing that would elevate both his and the wider team’s performance. The likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been discussed. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have been impressed by winger Víctor Muñoz since selling him to Osasuna and are considering triggering their buy-back clause for the 22-year-old. (Source: Defensa Central)

An agreement has been reached between Barcelona and local Catalan side Damm over the transfer of 19-year-old winger Alex González, who was at the Barça training complex to complete his move on Monday. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS