Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Squad Demand Vinicius Jr Sale; Man Utd’s Fernandes Exit Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
The representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka have spoken with Arsenal about a summer transfer, but Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race for his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Meanwhile, Tottenham have not yet decided whether to pursue a permanent deal for Bayern loanee João Palhinha, who has made it clear he wants to stay beyond this season. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Manchester City have made an offer of €25 million (£21.8 million, $29.4 million) for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Dro Fernández. (Source: Fichajes)
On the other side of the city, Manchester United have already decided to sell Bruno Fernandes at the end of the season, believing the funds raised through his exit will help pay for a rebuild. (Source: Football Insider)
Man Utd have joined the list of suitors for Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet. (Source: Sky Sports News)
Also in Man Utd’s sights is Evan Ndicka of Roma, and preliminary discussions have been held over the defender as part of Joshua Zirkzee’s proposed transfer to the Serie A side. (Source: Asromalive.it)
Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez after Chelsea baulked at the Belgian side’s asking price. Inter remain potential rivals, however. (Source: Bolavip)
Monaco central midfielder Lamine Camara has joined winger Maghnes Akliouche on the radar of Liverpool. (Source: Jeunesfooteux)
West Ham United have again asked about Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, who rejected a switch to London Stadium during the summer. (Source: The Times)
A return to Liverpool for struggling Aston Villa loanee Harvey Elliott has not been ruled out but the Villans would have to accept a financial penalty to terminate the loan which, as it stands, looks unlikely. (Source: Liverpool ECHO)
Newcastle United have been warned it will take at least €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.7 million) to sign Roma right back Wesley. (Source: Asromalive.it)
La Liga
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is unimpressed with the club’s desire to sign a younger striker in the summer. He wants an established name like Julián Alvarez, Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, otherwise he would prefer to keep Robert Lewandowski. (Source: El Nacional)
Despite genuine interest from Liverpool, Eduardo Camavinga has no interest in leaving Real Madrid in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Barcelona are set to miss out on the signing of 19-year-old Santos left back Souza, compared to Brazilian legend Marcelo, as AC Milan are closing in on an agreement. (Source: AS)
Roony Bardghji will not be allowed to leave Barcelona on loan this month despite receiving a number of offers, including from Porto. (Source: SPORT)
A number of Real Madrid players have urged club officials to sell winger Vinicius Junior as soon as possible, claiming the team will never be successful as long as he remains at the Bernabéu. (Source: El Nacional)
There is a mutual desire between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr to agree to a new contract and talks are due to resume in the coming days after he entered the final 18 months of his current terms. (Source: AS)