Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo’s Post-Al Nassr Plan; €100 Million Offer for Arsenal-Target Alvarez

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Curtis Jones could be on his way out of Liverpool. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Barcelona have countered the €30 million ($26.1 million, $35.4 million) buyout clause in Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United with a proposal of €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons. (Source: Fichajes)

Not content with swooping in for Andy Robertson, Tottenham Hotspur are trying to snag his Liverpool teammate Curtis Jones. Spurs are expected to be willing to table an opening bid of £30 million ($40.7 million), which is thought to be too low for Liverpool. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

Chelsea have been tipped to make a surprise approach for Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono amid his struggles to cement his place in the senior setup. (Source: Fichajes)

Crystal Palace’s wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is “hoping” for some interest from Manchester United as he plots an exit route from south London. No bids have yet materialized. (Source: Indykaila)

Harry Maguire could make a surprise switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea once his Manchester United contract expires this summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

In their attempts to replace captain Marc Guéhi, Crystal Palace have identified Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong as a long-term alternative. (Source: Daily Mail)

In a straight choice between Manchester City and Manchester United, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is expected to select the Sky Blues. (Source: The i Paper)

Paris Saint-Germain’s freshly crowned AFCON champion Ibrahim Mbaye is thought to be a top target for Aston Villa and Chelsea among other Premier League clubs before this month’s January window expires. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Trabzonspor’s teenage Ivorian midfielder Christ Inao Ulaï has attracted a staggering bid worth €40 million (£34.7 million, $47.1 million) from Chelsea. (Source: Africa Foot)

Forgotten Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be on the move to Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers this month in an attempt to get any whisper of competitive action. A return to Leeds United has also been floated. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Jürgen Klopp led Liverpool for nine seasons. | Nikki Dyer/LFC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez is the subject of an eye-watering offer worth €100 million (£86.8 million, $117.8 million) from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli. The World Cup winner is also thought to be a target for Arsenal and Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Should Jürgen Klopp take over the reins at Real Madrid, he would demand “full control” of transfers. The former Liverpool manager has already decided that Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy will not have any place on his roster. (Source: The Touchline)

Barcelona would be willing to let Marc-André ter Stegen leave for free in the summer, two years before his contract expires, just to get his salary off the wage bill. (Source: El Nacional)

Villarreal and Barcelona are battling for the signature of Racing Santander’s talented 18-year-old midfielder Sergio Martínez. The upright teenager is cast in the same light as Pedri. (Source: AS)

Rest of World

Could there be a new influx to join Cristiano Ronaldo? | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo could very well retire once his Al Nassr contract expires in the summer of 2027. The first step in his post-playing career may very well remain with the Saudi Pro League in the form of an ownership role, with talk of increasing the 15% equity stake he already boasts. (Source: talkSPORT)

Morgan Guilavogui is set to leave Ligue 1’s surprise title challengers Lens to join MLS outfit Real Salt Lake City. (Source: Santi Aouna)

