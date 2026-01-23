Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Battling Barcelona for Star; Palmer Eyes £100 Million Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arda Güler has not scored for Real Madrid since September. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Reports of Cole Palmer’s apparent homesickness in Chelsea have led to speculation that Manchester United, the club he grew up supporting, could strike a shock deal this summer. A fee in the region of £100 million ($134.3 million) has been floated. (Source: Express)

Undeterred by Man Utd’s supposed reluctance to sell, Roma are thought to be gearing up a new proposal for Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Arsenal and Chelsea have both discovered that Arda Güler could be available for sale this summer if Real Madrid receive an offer between €90–100 million (£78.4–87.1 million, $105.3–117 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Bayern Munich have elbowed their way into the race to sign long-term Man Utd and Man City target Elliot Anderson this summer. Nottingham Forest are expected to demand £100 million ($134.3 million). (Source: Mark Brus).

Chelsea are “not close” to striking an agreement with Rennes for center back Jérémy Jacquet as the French side are demanding “very big money,” thought to be in the region of €65 million (£56.6 million, $76.1 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have been beaten to the signature of Sheffield Wednesday’s teenage gem Yisa Alao by Chelsea. The deal will be worth an initial £500,000 ($585,000) with “heavy” add-ons to be included. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Mexican giants Club América have set about convincing Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez to return to his boyhood club after the World Cup. (Source: mediotiempo)

Chelsea and Man Utd have both been credited with interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. While the Bundesliga outfit are eager to extend his contract, the former Manchester City academy graduate has described the Premier League as a “special” competition. (Source: Sky Germany)

Wrexham are willing to make Angers striker Sidiki Cherif the most expensive signing in Championship history, with an offer worth £19 million ($25.5 million) on the table for a player also coveted by Crystal Palace. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United are thought to be interested in former Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has spent the past six months in Turkey with Beşiktaş. (Source: Alan Myers)

La Liga

Bernardo Silva will be out of contract this summer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix are leading the charge at Al Nassr to sign their Portugal teammate Bernardo Silva when his Manchester City contract expires in the summer. However, Barcelona hold a long-term interest in the Sky Blues captain and are billed as the Saudi side’s “biggest rivals.” (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Ousmane Dembélé despite his ongoing contractual complications. The Paris Saint-Germain Ballon d’Or winner is thought to have demanded a monthly wage increase to something the region of €6 million ($7 million), which no player at the club has been paid since Kylian Mbappé. Dembélé is thought to currently earn €1.5 million per month. (Source: DefensaCentral)

MLS remains a very viable destination for Robert Lewandowski this summer at the expiration of his Barcelona contract. The Saudi Pro League powerbrokers have not given up hope of snapping up the Pole either. (Source: Sky Germany)

PSG’s star midfielder Vitinha has been billed as the elite alternative to Rodri in Real Madrid’s search for a new central addition next summer. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Atlético Madrid have received a loan bid worth €3 million ($3.5 million) from Galatasaray for the services of Thiago Almada. (Source: Santi Aouna)

Franco Mastantuono has welcomed the challenge of competing with Nico Paz for a starting spot at Real Madrid and has no intention of leaving the Spanish giants when Como’s playmaker arrives next summer. (Source: DefensaCentral)

