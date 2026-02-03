Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Eyes Saudi Arabia Exit; Messi Agrees Inter Miami Departure

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali was linked with Arsenal. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal made a significant move to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali on Deadline Day, but the Magpies did not entertain negotiations. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Tottenham Hotspur did not pursue a January move for Monaco forward Magnes Akliouche, who was a target during the summer as an alternative to Xavi Simons but has since been ruled out. (Source: Tom Barclay)

Manchester United left back Tyrell Malacia was granted permission to fly to Türkiye to complete a Deadline Day exit, only for the Red Devils to pull the plug in response to Patrick Dorgu’s injury. Malacia was left “in disbelief.” (Source: Voetbal International)

Scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been sent to track 17-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl, who would prefer a transfer to Real Madrid. (Source: fussballdaten)

Liverpool have expressed an interest in 22-year-old Ajax center back Youri Baas and PSV Eindhoven’s Ryan Flamingo, 23. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

Chelsea turned down an approach from Crystal Palace to sign teenage defender Josh Acheampong on loan for the remainder of the season. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)

Elsewhere, Chelsea failed with multiple efforts to convince 18-year-old Tylel Tati to leave Nantes. The center back wants to remain with his relegation-threatened side until the end of the season and was not interested in the Blues’ proposal of a six-month loan to Strasbourg. (Source: L’Équipe)

Man City officials are looking at Strasbourg striker Joaquín Panichelli as a long-term target to compliment Erling Haaland. (Source: FootballTransfers)

A top official from West Ham United has laughed off suggestions the club considered re-signing either Jesse Lingard or Kurt Zouma during the winter window, while links between right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Liverpool were also wide of the mark. (Source: Hammers News)

La Liga

Jude Bellingham remains in the headlines. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid will only entertain the departure of Jude Bellingham if Chelsea agree to send them Enzo Fernández in exchange. Los Blancos expect a deal worth over £120 million ($164.4 million) to part ways with the England international. (Source: SportsBoom)

Aston Villa and Newcastle both failed with offers of €40 million (£34.6 million, $37.5 million) for Real Madrid center back Dean Huijsen towards the end of the window. (Source: Fichajes)

João Cancelo has failed to impress Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who is prepared to banish the on-loan defender until the end of the season after he decided the Portugal international is not a suitable fit for his system. (Source: E-Notícies)

Federico Valverde is tired of life at Real Madrid and has informed the club of offers he has received from both Chelsea and Man Utd. (Source: El Nacional)

Marcus Rashford wants to leave Man Utd permanently this summer and remain with Barcelona, who are already working on triggering their €30 million (£26 million, $35.6 million) option to sign him. (Source: MARCA)

Tottenham offered Barcelona the chance to cash in on center back Ronald Araujo towards the end of the window, confirming a desire to strike a deal worth €35 million (£30.3 million, $41.5 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Rest of the World

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Al Nassr’s latest squad. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is furious towards the Saudi Public Investment Funds’ lack of investment in Al Nassr and is considering leaving Saudi Arabia as a result. Multiple teams in Europe would be prepared to make offers. (Source: Fichajes)

An agreement has been reached between Lionel Messi and Argentinian side Newell’s Old Boys over a six-month loan deal after the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. He would then return to Inter Miami in time for the newly formatted 2027–28 campaign which will begin later in the year. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

