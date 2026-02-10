Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo to Join Messi at Inter Miami; Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr U-Turn

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland’s future features in the gossip. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Manchester City are growing concerned by the severity of the sanction they could face for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules as striker Erling Haaland, a target for Real Madrid, has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave if a harsh punishment is handed out which could impact the team’s short-term future. (Source: Defensa Central)

Liverpool have warned center back Ibrahima Konaté that he has until Easter to decide whether to sign a new contract before their offer will be withdrawn. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all made contact with the Frenchman. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Another player who could leave Liverpool in the summer is winger Federico Chiesa. Amid interest from Juventus, the Italian will be allowed to depart for over €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.5 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Morgan Rogers’s new contract with Aston Villa may include a release clause to facilitate a departure at the end of the season. Chelsea are long-term admirers of the England international. (Source: Si Phillips)

Chelsea, meanwhile, are braced for a bid of €55 million (£47.8 million, $65 million) for left back Marc Cucurella from Atlético Madrid. The Blues would accept if the entire sum is guaranteed, but Atlético are looking to strike a deal including conditional add-ons. (Source: Fichajes)

Borussia Dortmund are the latest team to ask about impending free agent Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth. As it stands, the strongest interest in his services comes from Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Everton, while Serie A duo Roma and Juventus are also keen. (Source: Mirko Di Natale)

The representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka have spoken with a number of Premier League sides as his contract approaches its end. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all held conversations. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham are all tracking Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, who is expected to be available for over €65 million (£56.5 million, $76.8 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Newcastle’s pursuit of Inter left back Carlos Augusto has been complicated by a rival approach from Aston Villa. (Source: L’Interista)

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stanković. (Source: Het Laatste Nieuws)

Southampton center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a target for West Ham United, will push for a transfer at the end of the season after seeing a January exit collapse. (Source: Alan Nixon)

La Liga

Cristian Romero has admirers in La Liga. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham are hoping to sell defender Cristian Romero this summer after deciding they are no longer prepared to put up with the issues he causes the club with his disciplinary record and outspoken nature. (Source: Football Insider)

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing Romero at the end of the season. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Real Madrid are prepared to let David Alaba leave the club to free up the wages needed to improve their contract offer to Vinicius Junior, despite having previously insisted they would not budge from their latest proposal. His demands of €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.5 million) will be met through significant performance bonuses, although whether such a proposal satisfies the Brazilian remains to be seen. (Source: El Nacional)

As they prepare for a defensive reshuffle, Real Madrid are committed to trying to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck in the summer. (Source: ElDesmarque)

Turkish giants Beşiktaş have made an offer of €25 million (£21.7 million, $29.5 million) to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, January saw a bid of €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.5 million) land on the desk of Barcelona for midfielder Marc Bernal from another Turkish side, Galatasaray. Barça did not want to sell and the player was not interested either. (Source: SPORT)

MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to MLS. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Inter Miami are plotting a move to try and lure Cristiano Ronaldo away from Al Nassr. Co-owner David Beckham dreams of uniting the Portugal superstar with Lionel Messi and hopes to capitalize on the current uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s future in Saudi Arabia. (Source: Fichajes)

Qarabağ striker Nariman Akhundzada, 21, has agreed a deal to join Columbus Crew. (Source: Sportinfo)

Seattle Sounders winger Georgi Minoungou is the subject of a €1 million ($1.2 million) bid from Swedish side Hammarby. (Source: Expressen)

