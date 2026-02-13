Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo’s Return to Former Club; Liverpool Eye €95 Million Salah Successor

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Nico Williams has been linked with Real Madrid in the past. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Liverpool are prepared to pay the full €95 million (£82.7 million, $112.9 million) of Nico Williams’s Athletic Club buyout clause as a replacement for Barcelona. Tottenham Hotspur are also willing to go big for the Spain international despite his injury-riddled season. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have pointed squarely to the €1 billion (£870 million, $1.2 billion) release clause in Raphinha’s contract when faced with Arsenal’s serious interest. Mikel Arteta has already once failed to sign the former Leeds United forward and would have been willing to hand him an “astronomical” salary. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are actively scouting versatile Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. (Source: Tuttosport)

Liverpool would be willing to splash as much as €80 million (£69.7 million, $95.1 million) on Barcelona right back Jules Kounde. (Source: Fichajes)

In an attempt to challenge established No. 1 Robert Sánchez, Chelsea are lining up a £50 million ($68.2 million) bid for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen. Bayern Munich have also identified the Dutch shot-stopper as Manuel Neuer’s long-term successor. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are plotting an offer in excess of €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.6 million) for Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell, who had offers of €25 million rebuffed in January. (Source: Sports Boom)

Chelsea have taken the lead in the competitive battle to sign Newcastle United talisman Bruno Guimarães. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the Brazilian midfielder, but the Blues are prepared to spend €75 million (£65.3 million, $89.1 million) on Guimarães. (Source: Fichajes)

A £40 million ($54.6 million) offer is inching towards the table from Arsenal for Newcastle’s other midfield dynamo Sandro Tonali. (Source: Sports Boom)

Manchester United are billed as “frontrunners” in the quest to sign Everton’s rubbery forward Iliman Ndiaye. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Marcos Senesi’s list of suitors includes Chelsea as well as Crystal Palace, Everton and Brighton once his Bournemouth contract expires this summer. (Source: CaughtOffside)

La Liga

Eduardo Camavinga struggled to play consistent minutes under Xabi Alonso. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Al Ittihad have stacking up a “huge” financial package for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in an attempt to replace N’Golo Kanté. (Source: 365scores, via Mundo Deportivo)

Should Jürgen Klopp take over Real Madrid, he has singled out Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister as the ideal replacement for Camavinga. (Source: El Nacional)

Julián Alvarez may have a €500 million (£435.4 million, $594.1 million) buyout clause in his contract, but Atlético Madrid would accept an offer of €100 million for the Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal target. (Source: Fichajes)

Roberto Lewandowski has five potential destinations on the table; MLS outfit Chicago Fire, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Fenerbahçe and any contender from the Saudi Pro League. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have already identified Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement, which comes in the form of Roma’s Wesley. (Source: Fichajes)

Rest of the World

Cristiano Ronaldo is fighting against Al Nassr. | Waleed Zein/Anadolu/Getty Images

Links of Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Sporting CP, his first professional club, have been renewed this week despite a thawing in the frosty relationship between the Portuguese forward and Al Nassr. (Source: Football Transfers)

