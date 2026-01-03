Transfer Rumors: Salah Offered Real Madrid Move; Man Utd’s Semenyo Mistake Revealed
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are ready to make an offer of €90 million (£78.5 million, $108.7 million) for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with the Spanish side unsure over approving a January sale. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United could have signed Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo during the summer after personal terms were agreed, but the 25-year-old discovered his proposed salary was significantly lower than those offered to Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. He withdrew from the deal, signed a new contract with a release clause and is now on the cusp of joining Manchester City. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Kobbie Mainoo’s proposed exit from Man Utd is currently being blocked by the Red Devils’ refusal to listen to anything other than permanent bids or loans including obligatory purchase clauses. (Source: Defensa Central)
Meanwhile, Man Utd have once again asked about Atalanta midfielder Ederson after suggestions his asking price has dropped to below €40 million (£34.9 million, $47 million). Such a figure would lead to an offer from the Red Devils. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea have reignited their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, believing he could be made available in 2026 due to Villa’s financial situation. Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri is also on Chelsea’s radar. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is not interested in a move to Man Utd after seeing the turmoil of the past few seasons. Instead, he would rather see Arsenal follow through on their interest. (Source: talkSPORT)
Everton and West Ham United are among the teams chasing a deal for Man City defender Nathan Aké, who is expected to be available for transfer this winter. (Source: Football Insider)
Having sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Man City winger Savinho as their dream replacement. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Tottenham’s decision to sell Johnson has been met very poorly by a number of players in the squad. (Source: football.london)
Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham are all ready to offer a contract to Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza after he entered the final six months of his current deal. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)
La Liga
Bayern Munich are readying a bid of €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.7 million) for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Source: Fichajes)
After the injury to Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid have considered a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after being approached by his agent, but his high wage demands have proven problematic. (Source: Defensa Central)
Tottenham right back Pedro Porro is a target for Real Madrid, who believe Trent Alexander-Arnold needs more competition. (Source: Madrid Universal)
Barcelona do not see right back as a priority area this month and are focused on signing a new center back, but Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson remains a player of interest as an alternative to Jules Koundé. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Dean Huijsen has failed to impress those in charge at Real Madrid since his summer arrival from Bournemouth. Club officials plan to monitor his performances over the coming months. (Source: El Nacional)
In anticipation of Dušan Vlahović’s imminent departure on a free transfer—Barcelona and AC Milan are both chasing his signature—Juventus are ready to replace him with Atlético Madrid’s Alexander Sørloth. (Source: Fichajes)