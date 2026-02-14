Transfer Rumors: Salah Receives New Liverpool Exit Offer; Barcelona’s Haaland Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay dreams of returning to the Premier League, with Manchester United leading the race to re-sign the Scotland international. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool are open to selling Mohamed Salah at the end of the season as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. (Source: Football Insider)

Al Ittihad remain keen to sign Salah but rival interest has been established by another Saudi Arabian team. Al Qadsiah, currently led by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, are ready to join the race. (Source: winwin)

Chelsea have no desire to part ways with winger Pedro Neto, despite reports of interest from Atlético Madrid. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in re-signing Nottingham Forest winger Omari Hutchinson, who is also on Newcastle United’s radar. (Source: Sports Boom)

James Trafford will consider leaving Manchester City this summer. Newcastle and West Ham United are among the teams to have been linked with the goalkeeper. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa could offer Juventus the chance to sign left back Ian Maatsen in a swap deal involving midfielder Douglas Luiz, who re-joined the Villans on loan in January. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Liverpool have already held in-person talks to sign 18-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mateus Mané, but competition by England’s elite is expected in the summer. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

Arsenal are ready to rival Real Madrid in pursuit of RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in hiring USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino could give them an edge in pursuit of AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic. Contact has been made with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd but Spurs’ interest in the American forward is currently strongest. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell is being tracked by Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham. A bid of over €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.6 million) could be enough to get a deal done. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Arsenal and Man City are both monitoring Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley, who could be sold in the summer if the Magpies do not qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Sports Boom)

La Liga

Federico Valverde is tired of life under Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa and has threatened to leave and join Man Utd in the summer if there is not a change in the Bernabéu dugout. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona plan to make Man City striker Erling Haaland their next superstar signing after manager Hansi Flick decided the team needs a new world-class forward, declining a move for Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez at the same time. (Source: E-Notícies)

As Atlético plan to part ways with Alvarez, Diego Simeone is pushing for a deal to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are ready to pay the €12 million (£10.5 million, $14.3 million) release clause of 16-year-old Hertha BSC midfielder Kennet Eichhorn. (Source: Defensa Central)

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Gerard Martín. While the La Liga side do not want to sell, an offer of around €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.6 million) would be impossible to reject. (Source: The Touchline)

There is also interest from AC Milan in Real Madrid defender Víctor Valdepeñas. The 19-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, would be open to leaving the Bernabéu. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Sporting CP center back Gonçalo Inácio is emerging as a top target for Barcelona, but his asking price of over €60 million (£52.3 million, $71.2 million) will pose a major problem. (Source: Fichajes)

