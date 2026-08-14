Trinity Rodman Named Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP of the Month

If you ask Trinity Rodman the key to her success, she’ll keep it simple.

“[Happiness and confidence] help me bring the best version of myself and, as a result, I play free soccer and don’t overthink the things and actions I’m good at,” says Rodman.

Rodman dazzled during July, scoring five goals, including three match-winners, and notching a match-winning assist for the Washington Spirit. The club wrapped July with a 5-1-0 record in the National Women’s Soccer League, including the Spirit’s first move to the top of the table since 2023. Rodman was named the NWSL’s Player of the Month for July as she became the youngest player in league history to start 100 career regular-season matches.

Earning her spot ⭐️



After a 5 goal campaign last month, Trinity Rodman has earned July Player of the Month honors! pic.twitter.com/B9x01K0XhD — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 6, 2026

The Spirit are currently locked in a tight battle for the coveted NWSL Shield. Ahead of the Aug. 14 matches, the Spirit sit second in the standings at 36 points, behind Gotham FC, who have amassed 40 points. Gotham also took down the Spirit in last year’s NWSL Championship, adding fuel to the already burning fire of this hungry Spirit side.

Rodman knows she’ll have to rely on her connections with her teammates to secure some hardware in 2026.

“I think my connection with everyone—honestly, I feel like I’ve gotten to a place with almost everyone in the lineup to where I can initiate a movement or run and they know when and how to find me,” says Rodman. “I’m lucky to have such talented players around me as well.”

With an international break coming in just a couple of months, this time is critical for Rodman to show up and show out for both club and country. She’ll be angling for a U.S. women’s national team call-up in October, and ultimately, a spot on the roster for next summer’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But first, she’s focused on getting her team back to the NWSL final, which will be hosted at the Spirit’s home stadium, Audi Field.

“I hope I continue to build on the clinical finishes and focus in the final third, as well as not letting one moment slip defensively,” says Rodman. “That can make or break winning a game and potentially a championship.”