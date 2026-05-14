Türkiye 2026 World Cup Preview: Not Just Here to Make Up the Numbers

Türkiye’s World Cup story is one of the quirkiest in world soccer.

Before punching its ticket to 2026 by beating Kosovo in the UEFA playoffs, the Crescent-Stars had only two previous appearances: 1954 and a stunning third-place finish in 2002.

That run in Japan and South Korea left the world wondering if a new soccer powerhouse had arrived—only for Türkiye to vanish from the global stage afterward.

This time, however, the roster isn’t just a group of surprise performers. With a mix of experienced stars and two dazzling young talents (more on them shortly), Vincenzo Montella’s side looks ready to make some noise in North America—especially given a relatively kind group featuring the United States, Paraguay and Australia.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record (including playoffs) : 6W-1L-1D

: 6W-1L-1D Goals for / against (including playoffs): 19 / 12

19 / 12 Top scorers: Kenan Yıldız, Kerem Aktürkoğlu (3)

Kenan Yıldız, Kerem Aktürkoğlu (3) Assist leaders: Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu (4)

Türkiye’s qualification campaign was more impressive than it might appear on paper. The team lost just once in Group E—a crushing 6–0 home defeat to Spain—but rebounded with a draw in the reverse fixture and won all four other matches, twice each against Georgia and Bulgaria, finishing second in the group.

The playoffs were also easier than they seemed. Narrow 1–0 wins over Romania and Kosovo belied Türkiye’s control of both games, with only a lack of clinical finishing limiting the scoreline—something it’ll need to sharpen before heading across the Atlantic.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Australia vs. Türkiye Saturday, June 13 BC Place Türkiye vs. Paraguay Friday, June 19 Levi’s Stadium Türkiye vs. USMNT Thursday, June 25 SoFi Stadium

Manager: Vincenzo Montella

Vincenzo Montella has been Türkiye’s manager since 2023. | IMAGO/Yigit Orme

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2023

: Since 2023 Manager meter: Guardiola, with a touch of Mourinho

Appointed in September 2023, Türkiye marks Vincenzo Montella’s first role as a national team manager, following a career largely spent managing domestic clubs in Italy, including AC Milan, Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

He has taken to the job superbly, winning nearly 60% of his matches while showcasing impressive tactical flexibility.

Alongside guiding Türkiye to its first World Cup in 24 years, Montella has also led the team to promotion to UEFA Nations League A.

How Türkiye Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Possession-based

Possession-based Key strengths: Keeping the ball, creativity out wide

Keeping the ball, creativity out wide Key weaknesses: Lack of a top-tier striker and World Cup experience

Montella’s Türkiye plays in a hybrid style that mirrors the makeup of its squad.

Typically lining up in a 4-2-3-1, the team blends the flair of its exciting young attackers with strong, mature defensive discipline. Without the ball, Türkiye is compact and hard-working, with every player willing to track back and contribute when under pressure.

In possession, however, it becomes a very different side. With Hakan Çalhanoğlu controls the tempo from midfield, Montella’s team is comfortable controlling the ball, working it patiently through tight spaces before striking at the right moment.

Those moments often come through the team’s two cerebral young stars—Kenan Yıldız and Arda Güler—whose creativity and unpredictability make them Türkiye’s true difference makers.

Ones to Watch

Türkiye’s forward line have the ability to hurt any opposition. | Burak Basturk/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images, Ahmad Mora/UEFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: At just 21, Arda Güler is already Türkiye’s main man. Whether deployed centrally or out wide, he can conjure magic in an instant—curling shots into the top corner or threading incisive passes that unlock even the tightest defenses.

Breakout Star: Look up the dictionary definition of under the radar and Barış Alper Yılmaz will be front and center. If his all-action displays at club level come to the fore for Türkiye, expect his reputation to soar very, very quickly.

What Türkiye Will Be Wearing

Türkiye’s jerseys have a very familiar feel to them. | Nike

A marble-inspired design takes center stage on Türkiye’s 2026 home kit, featuring an oversized, centrally placed national flag and Nike crest. The away jersey keeps things clean, with a white base, gold trim and a red band across the chest incorporating the same subtle marble pattern.

Türkiye’s Predicted Starting XI

Türkiye’s team looks strong on paper. | FootballUser

Montella may tweak his approach from time to time, but his starting XI has remained fairly settled in recent months.

Uğurcan Çakır is the undisputed No. 1 in goal, while at the back, the experienced Merih Demiral is expected to partner Abdülkerim Bardakcı—though Ozan Kabak is a strong alternative. Çalhanoğlu dictates play, usually alongside the combative İsmail Yüksek—the perfect yin to his yang.

In the final third is where things get really exciting. Güler and Yıldız, two of the most gifted young attackers in world soccer, bring the flair and are capable of producing moments of magic at any time. Up front, Kerem Aktürkoğlu is likely to lead the line. While a solid option, he’s not a natural striker. The No. 9 role remains Türkiye’s biggest weakness—an elite forward could take this team to another level.

Current Form

As mentioned, Türkiye’s March playoff results (two 1–0 wins) made it look tighter than it was. And one look at the shots on target helps to explain that. Two from 16 shots against Romania, while three from 12 against Kosovo. Simply put, Montella’s men didn’t have the required shooting cleats on.

But defensively things were sound. Two shutouts and only two shots on target across both games. Türkiye kept the danger away from its penalty box—a trait that will serve them well once the real deal kicks off.

What We Can Expect From Türkiye Fans

Turkey fans are notoriously passionate. | IMAGO/Middle East Images

Türkiye’s domestic soccer fans are notoriously passionate, and that energy carries over to the national team.

After securing qualification for this summer’s tournament, thousands flooded the streets of Istanbul and cities across the country—waving flags, lighting flares, singing loudly and blaring car horns in celebration.

That same electric atmosphere will no doubt make its way to North America, with Turkish supporters set to bring noise, color and plenty of face paint to the stands.

National Expectations

Arda Guler could be the difference-maker for Turkey this summer. | IMAGO

Given the group and the quality within the squad—particularly Çalhanoğlu, Güler and Yıldız—Türkiye fans would be disappointed if the team failed to reach the knockout stages, if not top the group.

In truth, many will be hoping for an even deeper run. However, after such a long absence from the World Cup, a lack of experience on the biggest stage means anything could still happen.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Better than people may think

: Better than people may think Who Türkiye Doesn't Want to Face: Spain

Spain One Stat That Defines Türkiye: Two: The number of games Türkiye has lost since the beginning of 2025

Two: The number of games Türkiye has lost since the beginning of 2025 If Things Go Wrong: It will come down to lacking a specialist striker

It will come down to lacking a specialist striker What Will Everyone Say If Türkiye Goes Out Early? A team this talented should have gone farther

READ MORE GROUP D PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE