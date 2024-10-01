UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/2
The second week of 2024–25 UEFA Champions League action wraps up on Oct. 2 with Aston Villa welcoming Bayern Munich to Villa Park, Liverpool, Juventus and more in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions across every fixture.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta
Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 0–2 Atalanta
After a hard-fought draw against Arsenal at home, Atalanta picks up three points on the road.
Girona vs. Feyenoord
Prediction: Girona 2–1 Feyenoord
Girona were unlucky to concede an own goal in the 90th minute against PSG in the opener. The La Liga side gets a win here against Feyenoord with Santiago Giménez sidelined.
Benfica vs. Atlético Madrid
Liverpool vs. Bologna
Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Bologna
The Reds strong start to the season under new boss Arne Slot continues at Anfield vs. Bologna. It might not be as comfortable as Liverpool fans will hope but the English giant should have enough to pick up its second win in Europe this season. - Braden Chalker
RB Leipzig vs. Juventus
Prediction: RB Leipzig 1–2 Juventus
RB Leipzig is capable of pulling off an upset against the Old Lady with the likes of Benjamin Šeško and Xavi Simons, but the quality Juventus has up front is on another level. Leipzig will open the scoring with Juventus’ second goal conceded this season but the visitors will bounce back to claim all three points at Red Bull Arena. - Braden Chalker
LOSC Lille vs. Real Madrid
Prediction: Lille 1–2 Real Madrid
Los Blancos will be eager to bounce back after dropping points in La Liga at the weekend. Expect Ancelotti's side to find success against a Lille side that only has one win in its last six matches. - Amanda Langell
SK Sturm Graz vs. Club Brugge
Prediction: SK Sturm Graz 1–1 Club Brugge
Both teams lost last time out, and both teams will walk away here with one point.
Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Aston Villa 1–4 Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany's side dismantled Dinamo Zagreb last time out including four goals from Harry Kane. Bayern's attack will be too much for Unai Emery's team after a disappointing draw to Ipswich Town in the Premier League. - Max Mallow
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AS Monaco
Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0–2 AS Monaco
AS Monaco gets another win in the Champions League after defeating 10-men Barcelona last time out.