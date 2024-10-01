SI

UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/2

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus and Atlético Madrid are in action while Aston Villa hosts Bayern Munich.

Max Mallow

The second week of Champions League action wraps up Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The second week of 2024–25 UEFA Champions League action wraps up on Oct. 2 with Aston Villa welcoming Bayern Munich to Villa Park, Liverpool, Juventus and more in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions across every fixture.

  1. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta
  2. Girona vs. Feyenoord
  3. Benfica vs. Atlético Madrid
  4. Liverpool vs. Bologna
  5. RB Leipzig vs. Juventus
  6. LOSC Lille vs. Real Madrid
  7. SK Sturm Graz vs. Club Brugge
  8. Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich
  9. Dinamo Zagreb vs. AS Monaco

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 0–2 Atalanta

After a hard-fought draw against Arsenal at home, Atalanta picks up three points on the road.

Girona vs. Feyenoord

Prediction: Girona 2–1 Feyenoord

Girona were unlucky to concede an own goal in the 90th minute against PSG in the opener. The La Liga side gets a win here against Feyenoord with Santiago Giménez sidelined.

Benfica vs. Atlético Madrid

Liverpool vs. Bologna

Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Bologna

The Reds strong start to the season under new boss Arne Slot continues at Anfield vs. Bologna. It might not be as comfortable as Liverpool fans will hope but the English giant should have enough to pick up its second win in Europe this season. - Braden Chalker

RB Leipzig vs. Juventus

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1–2 Juventus

RB Leipzig is capable of pulling off an upset against the Old Lady with the likes of Benjamin Šeško and Xavi Simons, but the quality Juventus has up front is on another level. Leipzig will open the scoring with Juventus’ second goal conceded this season but the visitors will bounce back to claim all three points at Red Bull Arena. - Braden Chalker

LOSC Lille vs. Real Madrid

Prediction: Lille 1–2 Real Madrid

Los Blancos will be eager to bounce back after dropping points in La Liga at the weekend. Expect Ancelotti's side to find success against a Lille side that only has one win in its last six matches. - Amanda Langell

SK Sturm Graz vs. Club Brugge

Prediction: SK Sturm Graz 1–1 Club Brugge

Both teams lost last time out, and both teams will walk away here with one point.

Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–4 Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany's side dismantled Dinamo Zagreb last time out including four goals from Harry Kane. Bayern's attack will be too much for Unai Emery's team after a disappointing draw to Ipswich Town in the Premier League. - Max Mallow

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AS Monaco

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0–2 AS Monaco

AS Monaco gets another win in the Champions League after defeating 10-men Barcelona last time out.

