UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/23
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 comes to a conclusion on Wednesday, Oct. 23 with Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter and more in action. Headlining the day of matches, Hansi Flick welcomes his old club Bayern Munich as he leads Barcelona in a rematch of the 2021 Champions League semifinals. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the full slate.
Atalanta vs. Celtic
Prediction: Atalanta 2–1 Celtic
Atalanta picks up its second win in a row as Celtic struggles on the road against the reigning Europa League champion.
Brest vs. Leverkusen
Prediction: Brest 1–3 Leverkusen
Two perfect sides go head-to-head, but only one will emerge victorious. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen makes it three wins out of three as Brest drops its first points of the league phase.
RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool
Prediction: RB Leipzig 1–3 Liverpool
No problem here for Arne Slot who gets a big victory leading into the weekend's game against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Manchester City vs. Sparta Praha
Prediction: Manchester City 4–0 Sparta Praha
Manchester City dominates Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium making some history along the way. Pep Guardiola's team needs just one more positive result to snap a record held by rival Manchester United.
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
Prediction: Barcelona 2–2 Bayern Munich
Easily the best game of the day for neutral fans. Hansi Flick has Barcelona firing on all cylinders coming in off the back of putting five goals past Sevilla. In what will likely be a high scoring affair, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich escapes with a point.
Atlético Madrid vs. LOSC Lille
Prediction Atlético Madrid 1–1 LOSC Lille
Both sides need a win after starting the campaign with a win and loss each. Lille score first, but Diego Simeone's side rescues a point with honors even at full time.
RB Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Both RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb are looking for their first wins of the campaign. The Croatian team gets the job done on the road as RB Salzburg's chances of qualifying for the next round start to dwindle.
Benfica vs. Feyenoord
Prediction: Benfica 2–1 Feyenoord
Benfica has a golden chance to move up to nine points. The Liga Portugal team defeats a visiting Feyenoord in a tightly contested match.
Young Boys vs. Inter
Prediction: Young Boys 0–2 Inter
No surprise here. The reigning Serie A champion dispatches Young Boys on the road picking up its second win in a row after opening the campaign with a draw to Manchester City.