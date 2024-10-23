SI

UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 10/23

A rematch of the 2020/21 Champions League semifinals rematch headlines the final slate of games on Matchday 3.

Max Mallow

The Champions League week of action wraps up with Barcelona taking on Bayern Munich.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 comes to a conclusion on Wednesday, Oct. 23 with Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter and more in action. Headlining the day of matches, Hansi Flick welcomes his old club Bayern Munich as he leads Barcelona in a rematch of the 2021 Champions League semifinals. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the full slate.

  1. Atalanta vs. Celtic
  2. Brest vs. Leverkusen
  3. RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool
  4. Manchester City vs. Sparta Praha
  5. Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
  6. Atlético Madrid vs. LOSC Lille
  7. RB Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb
  8. Benfica vs. Feyenoord
  9. Young Boys vs. Inter

Atalanta vs. Celtic

Prediction: Atalanta 2–1 Celtic

Atalanta picks up its second win in a row as Celtic struggles on the road against the reigning Europa League champion.

Brest vs. Leverkusen

Prediction: Brest 1–3 Leverkusen

Two perfect sides go head-to-head, but only one will emerge victorious. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen makes it three wins out of three as Brest drops its first points of the league phase.

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1–3 Liverpool

No problem here for Arne Slot who gets a big victory leading into the weekend's game against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester City vs. Sparta Praha

Prediction: Manchester City 4–0 Sparta Praha

Manchester City dominates Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium making some history along the way. Pep Guardiola's team needs just one more positive result to snap a record held by rival Manchester United.

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Prediction: Barcelona 2–2 Bayern Munich

Easily the best game of the day for neutral fans. Hansi Flick has Barcelona firing on all cylinders coming in off the back of putting five goals past Sevilla. In what will likely be a high scoring affair, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich escapes with a point.

Atlético Madrid vs. LOSC Lille

Prediction Atlético Madrid 1–1 LOSC Lille

Both sides need a win after starting the campaign with a win and loss each. Lille score first, but Diego Simeone's side rescues a point with honors even at full time.

RB Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Both RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb are looking for their first wins of the campaign. The Croatian team gets the job done on the road as RB Salzburg's chances of qualifying for the next round start to dwindle.

Benfica vs. Feyenoord

Prediction: Benfica 2–1 Feyenoord

Benfica has a golden chance to move up to nine points. The Liga Portugal team defeats a visiting Feyenoord in a tightly contested match.

Young Boys vs. Inter

Prediction: Young Boys 0–2 Inter

No surprise here. The reigning Serie A champion dispatches Young Boys on the road picking up its second win in a row after opening the campaign with a draw to Manchester City.

