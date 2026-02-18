UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 2/18

There was a Champions League appetizer to enjoy on a narrative-laden Tuesday, as Real Madrid sought revenge against José Mourinho and Victor Osimhen attempted to show Juventus what they’re missing.

Now, four more first legs beckon, with the evening’s action starting in Eurasia and concluding in all corners of the continent, from lands once roamed by Erik the Red and Alexander the Great.

Another captivating night of European football beckons, and here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the upcoming playoff games will play out.

Qarabağ vs. Newcastle United

Newcastle are heavy favourites to advance. | George Wood/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

History-makers Qarabağ didn’t merely become the first Azerbaijani team to win back-to-back Champions League games, but their ten-point haul saw them into the playoffs. Now, they’ll meet an injury-hit Newcastle United over two legs with the chance to continue their remarkable journey.

Qarabağ did suffer three defeats in their last four league phase outings, but victory on the penultimate matchday over Eintracht Frankfurt all but guaranteed avoidance of an early elimination that so many predicted.

They took points off Chelsea when the Blues made the long trip east, and Newcastle‘s indifference away from St. James’ Park, despite a couple of big results on their travels recently, means the hosts must fancy their chances of not only being in the tie by the time they visit Tyneside, but potentially having a lead to hold onto.

Eddie Howe’s side impressed for the most part during the league phase, and they earned a 1–1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 8. After threatening stagnation at the start of 2026, things are starting to move in the right direction again for the Magpies—but the absence of Bruno Guimarães for this tie is a blow.

Prediction: Qarabağ 0–0 Newcastle

Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter Milan

Bodø/Glimt miraculously reached the playoffs. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

It was ever so harsh on novices Bodø/Glimt that they sat on just three points through six games, meaning that only victories over Manchester City and Atlético Madrid would propel them into the playoffs.

However, Bodø took full advantage of City’s vulnerabilities and completely overwhelmed them in a 3–1 triumph, and they subsequently rallied from behind in Madrid to earn a perhaps even more memorable win at the Metropolitano.

Bodø’s mini-miracle arrived during their domestic offseason, too, and they won’t begin their 2026 domestic campaign until March.

Inter Milan are the next major scalp they’re targeting, with the Nerazzurri likely to suffer in an environment that very few of Cristian Chivu’s squad have experienced before. For Chivu, Wednesday’s first leg may take him back to 2009–10, when José Mourinho’s Inter, of which he was a part, travelled to Rubin Kazan, Dynamo Kyiv and CSKA Moscow on their way to Champions League glory.

Such idiosyncratic occasions are to be embraced, as it will be sub-zero in Bodø on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 1–2 Inter

Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid

Brugge are a potential banana skin for Atléti. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

There’s certainly a Jekyll and Hyde element to Atlético Madrid, who, after thrashing Barcelona 4–0 in the Copa del Rey last week, were beaten 3–0 by the relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.

Diego Simeone did make plenty of changes to his starting lineup at the weekend, though; clearly viewing the cup competitions as his priority down the stretch.

Nevertheless, they’ve been dealt a tricky playoff tie against the team that upset Atalanta at this stage of the competition last season. That experience under Nicky Hayen could prove invaluable against the wily Spaniards, who are a side so many are keen to avoid during the Champions League knockout stages, despite their underwhelming record over the past few years.

Brugge are an exciting watch, with Ivan Leko building on Hayen’s sturdy foundations, and we could be in for an excellent playoff tie between these two teams.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2–1 Atlético Madrid

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos beat Leverkusen in the league phase. | Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

We’ve seen this one before, and Bayer Leverkusen will desperately be wanting a different outcome on Wednesday night.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side were undone by an efficient Olympiacos performance in front of goal on Matchday 7 of the league phase. The Greeks scored with their two shots on target before weathering a second-half storm.

José Luis Mendilibar is a Europa League-winning coach and his team performed admirably, given the difficulty of their schedule, to reach the next phase.

Since succumbing in Athens, Leverkusen have won five of their previous six in all competitions. Hjulmand’s squad is healthy again, and they’re aiming to reach the Champions League round of 16 for the second season running.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen

Matchday 2/18 Predictions

