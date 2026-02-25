UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 2/25

We will almost know exactly what the 2025–26 Champions League round of 16 will look like following the conclusion of Wednesday’s action.

While the bulk of Europe’s heavy-hitters were able to progress automatically into the next phase, not all of the continent’s aristocracy had it so easy. Even the holders, Paris Saint-Germain, need two extra games, and 15-time European champions Real Madrid are another behemoth aiming to further bolster the round of 16 lineup.

Much of global attention will pan towards the Santiago Bernabéu, given last week’s events, but we’re set for high drama elsewhere as Atalanta, Juventus and Monaco each aim to stage revivals in their respective second legs.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the final set of playoff fixtures to play out.

Jump to:

Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund kept Atalanta at arm’s length in the first leg. | Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

The evening begins in Bergamo, where Borussia Dortmund are aiming to protect a 2–0 lead.

Despite a glut of defensive injuries, Niko Kovač’s side were able to keep Atalanta at arm’s length last week, and La Dea are still without their star attacker, Charles De Ketelaere.

The 2023–24 Europa League winners are one-time quarter-finalists, but they lack Dortmund’s pedigree in this competition. This BVB outfit may not be anything special, but they’ve got an excellent track record on Europe’s biggest stage. Should they advance on Wednesday night, the 1996–97 winners will have made the round of 16 in six of the previous seven seasons.

With both teams boosted by their domestic travails at the weekend, we could be in for an exciting encounter in northern Italy.

Prediction: Atalanta 2–1 (2–3 agg) Borussia Dortmund

Juventus vs. Galatasaray

Galatasaray thumped ten-man Juve last week. | Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Only Bodø/Glimt upstaged Galatasaray on the shock results front last week, as the Turkish champions thumped Serie A giants Juventus 5–2 on home soil.

Sure, they were aided by a wretched Juan Cabal cameo off the bench, but Gala were leading 3–2 when the Juve left back received his second yellow card after the hour mark.

The subsequent strikes from two January arrivals, Noa Lang and Sacha Boey, have tilted the tie in Galatasaray’s favour. Juve must now do something they’ve never done in this competition, and make up a three-goal deficit from the first leg to advance.

If only the Bianconeri could still count on Cristiano Ronaldo...

Prediction: Juventus 1–1 (3–6 agg) Galatasaray

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monaco

Shutting out the noise. | Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Paris Saint-Germain decided to lean forward and start playing properly after falling 2–0 behind in the principality last Tuesday.

Curiously, it was the withdrawal of Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé that inspired their resurgence. Dembélé’s replacement, Désiré Doué, was unplayable after coming on. The winger scored twice to help the holders overturn their early deficit.

Monaco are certainly improving under Sébastien Pocognoli, securing another big domestic victory at the weekend to aid PSG’s title challenge, and they won’t feel completely out of the tie just yet. PSG were unable to run up the score after Aleksandr Golovin’s dismissal early on in the second half.

Still, the visitors have won just once on their previous 10 visits to the Parc des Princes. They’ll need to produce something special in the capital.

Prediction: PSG 3–1 (6–3 agg) Monaco

Real Madrid vs. Benfica

Vincius Junior’s winning moment was quickly overshadowed. | Octavio Passos//UEFA/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

A charged atmosphere at the Bernabéu is inevitable despite UEFA’s decision to provisionally suspend Benfica‘s Gianluca Prestianni, the player accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior in last week’s first leg.

The unsavoury scenes arrived in the aftermath of Vini Jr’s wondrous strike that settled the first leg, but few were able to reflect on the Brazilian’s magic as a result of Prestianni’s alleged comments and the reaction to events from Benfica manager José Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach is adored in Madrid, but it’s perhaps fortunate that he won’t be on the touchline on Wednesday night as a result of the red card he picked up last week.

Madrid will be riled up for Benfica’s visit, but they endured a domestic setback on Saturday night away at Osasuna and Álvaro Arbeloa’s side may be subject to a nervy second leg.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1–1 (2–1 agg) Benfica

Matchday 2/25 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Atalanta vs. Borussia Dortmund 2–1 (2–3 agg) 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Juventus vs. Galatasaray 1–1 (3–6 agg) 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET PSG vs. Monaco 3–1 (6–3 agg) 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. Benfica 1–1 (2–1 agg

