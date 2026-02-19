Vinicius Jr Racial Allegation Addressed By Portuguese Government

The Portuguese government have released an official statement to confirm that they have opened up an investigation into the alleged racial abuse Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior reported during Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Benfica.

“The Authority for the Prevention and Combat of Violence in Sport (APCVD) has initiated administrative offense proceedings to ascertain the facts,” a brief statement posted on Wednesday read.

This response from on high shows the severity of the situation. Gianluca Prestianni’s comments represented the 20th different case of alleged racial abuse directed at Vinicius Jr during his eight years at Real Madrid, a tally that is as staggering as it is depressing. If there is to be any merciful let up for the Brazilian—or the legion of other players subjected to despicable abuse each week—something has to change.

Soccer’s governing bodies have thus far failed to instil this change, perhaps there will be greater success from national governments.

Gianluca Prestianni Deception Tactics Come Under Scrutiny

Gianluca Prestianni (right) made a grand show of covering his mouth. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

The issue with finding a punishment for Prestianni is the fact that there is no way to definitively prove what exactly he said because he covered his mouth. Some may consider that an admission of guilt in itself, but by doing so, he has reduced the case to a question of hearsay.

“Racists are, above all else, cowards,” Vinicius Jr wrote on social media in the immediate aftermath. “They need to put their shirt over their mouths to show how weak they are.” That deception tactic may no longer be an option in the future.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre is one of 16 retired players on the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel which was set up with the task of advising soccer’s governing bodies on the “implementation of initiatives and actions taken as part of the global stand against racism.”

Following Tuesday’s fallout, Silvestre revealed that Prestianni’s behavior could inspire a tangible change to the laws of the game.

“Our WhatsApp group was on fire last night, even this morning, and we’re trying to find ways to sanction players talking [while] covering their mouth,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s one thing to talk about tactics with your teammates or to have a casual discussion, but clearly there was hate between the players—especially from one to the other.

“Maybe we need to sanction this type of behavior, whether you put your hands in front of your mouth or you’re covering using your shirt, like he did.”

Silvestre also pointed to a lack of communication during the game. Referee François Letexier crossed his arms at his wrists to signal that the protocol in response to racial abuse had been enacted but the former United center back wanted more clarity.

“There should have been also an announcement on the big screen in the stadium—I don’t think that was the case,” he fretted. “So, we need to make everybody aware—the fans in the stadium included—and the referee should have been able to speak clearly about what was happening.”

Whether any of these initiatives will be enacted is up for debate, and if they are, it won’t be any time soon. “These things need time because also we need to speak with the referees [to see] what they can do, what they cannot do,” Silvestre warned. “It’s work in progress. But at least there was this moment when everybody was aware.”

UEFA Investigation Ongoing

Never stop dancing, Vini.



More power. pic.twitter.com/GyscKd827o — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 18, 2026

Real Madrid revealed on Thursday morning that they had “submitted all available evidence to UEFA.” In a defiant statement, the Spanish giants wrote: “Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match.

“Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr has received from all areas of the global football community.”

Yet, the support for Vinicius Jr has regrettably not been “unanimous.” Benfica and former Real Madrid manager José Mourinho was the first to provide an entirely unconvincing defense of his player and club, arguing: “When he [Vinicius Jr] was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club [Eusébio] was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist.”

However, those comments have inspired a vicious backlash. French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram asked: “Who are you, Mr. Mourinho, to allow yourself to decide what Vinicius Jr has the right to do or not? There is a feeling of superiority and white narcissism in his words.”

There has also been a groundswell of support for the player in question, with some even on the side of Benfica backing Vinicius Jr. Former Eagles captain Luisão wrote on social media: “This shirt is too big, I love Benfica, it’s my second skin. You have to be worthy to wear the sacred jersey.”

In response to the club’s claims that Vinicius Jr has misinterpreted Prestianni’s comments, Luisão added: “This text is worse because it’s a lie... football is won with grit, with fighting spirit... It was racist, yes, and I’m ashamed of it.”

