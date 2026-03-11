UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 3/11

After a 17-goal opening slate, Wednesday night’s set of Champions League round of 16 first legs have a lot to live up to.

Much of the damage was conducted by two teams, as Bayern Munich flexed their muscles in Bergamo and Atlético Madrid made the most of a slippery Tottenham Hotspur outing at the Metropolitano.

Two lopsided affairs contrasted a pair of ties that are set to go down to the wire next week, and it would appear that a similar situation could play out on Wednesday night. After Bayern’s dominant showing at Atalanta, current favorites Arsenal have the chance to respond in Germany, while holders Paris Saint-Germain and 15-time winners face up against tough Premier League opposition.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the second set of first legs will play out.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

Arsenal have been gifted a kind route to the final. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a better result from the knockout stage draw, with their perfect performance in the league phase most certainly rewarded.

The Gunners take on Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16, with the two teams meeting for the first time in an official capacity since 2001–02, when the Germans were beaten finalists to Real Madrid (and that Zinedine Zidane volley) at Hampden Park.

A mini-miracle will be required for the Bundesliga side to run the gauntlet and make it all the way to Budapest, but they have reached the round of 16 for the second season running after defeating Olympiacos in the playoff round. That should be enough to appease supporters.

While not everybody’s favorite, the Gunners have reached top gear in this competition and will be hopeful of taking a lead back with them to north London next week.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 0–2 Arsenal

Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP

Bodø’s fairytale has taken them to the last 16. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

We’re all desperate for Bodø/Glimt‘s fairytale to persist into the spring, and they’ve been handed a great opportunity to reach the quarterfinals.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side have so far beaten Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Inter (twice) to reach the last 16, with Sporting CP the next team tasked with stopping this fluent Norwegian unit.

The Primeira Liga outfit are perhaps not a juggernaut, but they exceeded expectations in the league phase, finishing seventh, and boast one of Europe’s sharpest strikers right now in Luís Suárez.

They wouldn’t have experienced anything like Bodø, though, with freezing temperatures and an artificial surface setting the scene for a troubled away day. Knutsen’s men are a joy to watch, and Sporting will surely be content with merely staying in the tie on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2–1 Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea

The holders look vulnerable. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

A two-legged defeat of Liverpool this time last year laid down Paris Saint-Germain’s credentials, but the holders look vulnerable heading into their round of 16 tie with Chelsea.

Luis Enrique’s Parisians barely squeezed past Monaco in the playoff round, and were beaten by Sébastien Pocognoli’s side in Ligue 1 at the weekend. PSG just aren’t the force they were 12 months ago, with an extended 2024–25 campaign seemingly taking its toll.

Chelsea, two-time winners and synonymous with upsetting the odds in this competition, must feel as if they have a great chance of ending PSG’s defense early. The Blues thumped their upcoming opponents in last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup final 3–0, and the unsavory scenes at the end of that game suggests we could be in for a fiery two legs.

These two played out multiple memorable knockout ties in the 2010s.

Prediction: PSG 2–1 Chelsea

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Man City take on a depleted Madrid side. | Oscar DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

For the fifth season running, Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in the Champions League knockout stages.

There have been some belting ties, no doubt, but the recent affairs have been nothing to write home about, unfortunately. Real Madrid outclassed the Cityzens in the playoff round last season, and they currently seem too depleted to compete with Pep Guardiola’s men this time around.

City, who purred at the weekend against Newcastle United, have already triumphed at the Santiago Bernabéu this season, and will have the chance to take the tie away from Madrid on Wednesday. They must exploit the hosts’ injury crisis, with Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo among the players absent.

Only vintage Madrid voodoo magic will keep this interesting.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1–3 Man City

Matchday 3/11 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal 0–2 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting CP 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET PSG vs. Chelsea 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. Man City 1–3

