UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 4/8

We really have entered into crunch time in the 2025–26 Champions League campaign, with the second set of quarterfinal first legs heading our way on Wednesday evening.

The 29th encounter between historic continental rivals Real Madrid and Bayern Munich highlighted Tuesday’s action, with Arsenal’s trip to Sporting CP considerably less intriguing, but those tuning in here will be desperate for a split-screen.

Sure, we’ve seen Barcelona and Atlético Madrid lock horns at least twice a season for decades, but this competition supplies extra grandeur that can’t be replicated on the domestic scene. And while Paris Saint-Germain have the potential to stage another walkover against English opposition, Liverpool’s European heritage means they shouldn’t be completely discounted against the title holders.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Wednesday’s quarterfinal first legs to play out.

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Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

These two faced off in La Liga at the weekend. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid face off again after Sunday’s dramatic La Liga encounter at the Metropolitano, with Robert Lewandowski striking late for Hansi Flick’s side to move them seven points clear at the summit after Real Madrid were stunned by Mallorca.

By the time the second leg reaches its conclusion, these two would’ve played five times already this calendar year. Their recent Copa del Rey semifinal was a thriller, with Barça coming ever so close to staging an almighty comeback on home soil, having lost the away first leg 4–0.

Barça put seven past Newcastle United at the Camp Nou to reach the last eight, and are unbeaten since returning to their cherished home.

Atléti, however, can be the pluckiest of opponents, but this isn’t the same Diego Simeone-led outfit that outwitted superstar-studded Barcelona teams in the 2013–14 and 2015–16 Champions League quarterfinals. This team is impressively dynamic and exuberant in attack, but brittle at the back. Even Tottenham Hotspur won one of the legs in the previous round.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool

PSG got past Liverpool on penalties in last season‘s round of 16. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liverpool aren't exactly in the best place to enact revenge against the reigning European Champion, who beat them on penalties on their way to securing a first Champions League crown.

The Reds, who’d go on to claim a second Premier League title, smashed and grabbed their way to victory in Paris in the first leg of the aforementioned round of 16 tie, despite surrendering 27 shots and goalkeeper Alisson being forced into nine saves.

It’s going to take something spectacular for the six-time winners to give themselves the best possible chance of an unlikely progression. While Liverpool produced another standout performance in this competition against Galatasaray in the last 16 to overturn a 1–0 first leg deficit, Arne Slot’s side appear ill-equipped to deal with the telepathic fluidity of Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have stuttered at times this season, but they’ve shown signs of rediscovering their most potent form in recent weeks. They thumped Chelsea 8–2 on aggregate to set up this quarterfinal, and have scored 15 goals in their previous four victories.

For Liverpool to triumph in Paris, they’ll need to rid themselves of the habits that have plagued their season so far, ones that Manchester City took full advantage at the weekend.

Prediction: PSG 3–1 Liverpool

Matchday 4/8 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid 3–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET PSG vs. Liverpool 3–1

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