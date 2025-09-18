UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 9/18
Champions League opening week comes to a close on Thursday, with a number of heavy-hitters getting their respective campaigns underway.
Arsenal, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabağ, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur all emerged victorious on the first day as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund played out an eight-goal thriller to a draw. It’s now the turn of Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea to get their competitions underway, with all four undoubtedly expecting to get through to the knockout stages next year.
Wednesday introduced some real heavyweight clashes as Liverpool’s late-game magic continued into Europe beating Atlético Madrid. As well, Bayern Munich and Harry Kane welcomed Chelsea back to the competition with a 3–1 victory at the Allianz Arena.
The action comes to a close on Thursday bringing an end to the three-day festivities with Barcelona, Manchester City, Napoli and Newcastle United all in action.
Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the games panning out.
Copenhagen vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Xabi Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen after last season now calling Real Madrid home. Erik ten Hag briefly filled the Spaniard’s boots, but his tenure was short-lived.
Now, Kasper Hjulmand takes charge in their Champions League opener returning to Denmark after overseeing a victory in his Leverkusen debut. The 2023–24 Bundesliga champions face Copenhagen in their league phase opener.
Both sides play out to a goalless draw to pick up a point.
Prediction: Copenhagen 0–0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge vs. Monaco
Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
Club Brugge qualified for the league phase by dismantling Scottish Premiership giants Rangers 9-1 on aggregate—a result that demonstrated the Belgian’s club continued progress at the highest level.
Their matchday one opposition come in the form of Monaco, who may recall signed Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer. The principality club are off to a good start in Ligue 1, winning three of their four games so far, but face an uphill battle to pick up a win in Bruges.
Goals are expected and a share of the spoils could get both teams off the mark.
Prediction: Club Brugge 1–1 Monaco
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Galatasaray
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Former Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt return to the Champions League for the first time since 2022–23, with their bank account looking rather healthy after their sale of Hugo Ekitiké to Liverpool.
They face a Galatasaray side that have invested heavily in the summer, signing one of the most highly-rated strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, as well as winger Leroy Sané, goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakir from rivals Trabzonspor, and former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündoğan.
But those additions may not be enough to get a result in Germany—Frankfurt usually perform well on their home turf in Europe and will be backed by a bashful home support.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2–1 Galatasaray
Sporting CP vs. Kairat Almaty
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
There’s a real David vs. Goliath tie to keep us entertained in Lisbon, with Portuguese heavyweights Sporting CP welcoming Champions League newcomers Kairat Almaty to the capital.
In truth, there should only be one winner as Sporting’s infrastructure, squad and financial muscle is in another stratosphere to what Kairat have at their disposal—but you’d be a fool to write the underdogs fully off after they proved their credentials against Celtic in qualifying.
Sporting should win, but a gritty, tenacious performance is expected from the away side.
Prediction: Sporting CP 3–0 Kairat Almaty
Newcastle United vs. Barcelona
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Newcastle United return to the Champions League with new attacking faces leading the line. Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga should all make their Champions League debuts for the club—either from the start or from the bench— and their firepower may be needed to take down of the competition’s favourites.
Barcelona are, however, without Lamine Yamal for the trip to St James’ Park—an absence even Hansi Flick’s star-studded side will feel greatly. Marcus Rashford should step up to start following his loan move, and with the in-form Raphinha no stranger to playing in England, the reigning La Liga champions may have too much in the tank for the Magpies.
Prediction: Newcastle United 2–4 Barcelona
Manchester City vs. Napoli
Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Much of the discourse surrounding Thursday‘s action will focus on the two Premier League teams, with Manchester City immediately welcoming Kevin De Bruyne back to the Etihad Stadium after bidding farewell at the end of last season following a decade of brilliance.
De Bruyne’s new employers, Napoli, also have Rasmus Højlund returning to England with a point to prove—his Serie A debut at the weekend yielded a goal to help put a forgettable spell at Manchester United to the back of his mind.
City’s summer business was impressive but they haven’t enjoyed the greatest of starts to 2025–26, despite winning the Manchester derby handily. Napoli may have enough about them to nick a point.
Prediction: Manchester City 2–2 Napoli
